Short-term trading in the USD/ZAR has been volatile. On Friday, in the midst of financial institutions positioning their trades before the U.S jobs report, the Forex pair achieved two-month highs near the 14.52000 ratio. However, the USD/ZAR has stumbled since these heights and, as of this writing, is near 14.26000. Traders should remember that U.S. financial houses will be largely absent from the Forex markets today, which means volumes will be lighter than normal.