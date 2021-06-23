Cancel
NBA

Ayton’s last-second dunk, Payne’s performance gives Suns Game 2 win

By Torrence Dunham
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 on an inbound dunk by Deandre Ayton in the final second of the game to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals. Down by a point with less than a second remaining in the fourth quarter, Jae Crowder tossed the ball up to Ayton who shoved the ball down for the victory.

Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

