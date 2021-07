It took a while, but the team with the best record in baseball -- and the first to reach the 50-win mark -- is now in the rightful top spot of our weekly Power Rankings. Let’s take a look at where the Giants started, and where they are now. They came in at No. 22 in our first rankings of the season, all the way back on March 29. They stayed there for another week, and then slowly started to ascend -- a little too slowly, from the perspective of our friends in the Bay Area.