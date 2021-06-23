Sieck pitches L-S baseball past Keota

SULLY — Lucas Sieck improved to 4-1 as a varsity pitcher after another stellar performance on the mound against Keota on Monday night.

The Lynnville-Sully freshman has allowed just one earned run in 26 1/3 innings this season and his strong outing against the Eagles led the Hawks to a 6-1 home win in South Iowa Cedar League action.

The Hawks (12-8 overall, 9-2 in SICL play) scored twice in each of the first, third and fourth innings and held Keota to just four hits.

The Eagles (8-6, 6-5) were plagued by five errors.

Sieck won his fourth game of the season after allowing no earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter in 5 1/3 innings.

Braden Alberts tossed the final 1 2/3 innings and surrendered one unearned run on one hit with one strikeout and one hit batter.

The Hawks cranked out nine hits, led by multiple hits from Mason Jansen, Corder Noun Harder and Owen Norrish.

Jansen led the way with three hits, including two doubles, and one run scored.

Noun Harder tripled, finished with two hits, scored one run and stole one base, Norrish doubled, tallied two hits and scored one run and Blake Rea finished with one hit, one run and one walk.

Alberts collected one hit and one RBI, Conner Maston walked once and scored once, Bryce Richards scored one run and had one RBI and Carter Dunsbergen scored once and stole one base.

The win keeps L-S in the mix for the SICL championship. The Hawks are 9-2 and once again tied with Sigourney at the top. The Savages dropped to 9-2 after a 5-4 loss to BGM on Monday.