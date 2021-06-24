Everything You Need to Know About the Delta Variant in Colorado

Bermix Studio/Unsplash

In an MSNBC report early June 21, Mesa County, Colorado was singled out as one of the most problematic areas where inoculation rates remain poor, leading to increases in both cases and hospitalizations. This is a serious issue as the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suggests.

While the overall numbers are decreasing, this is still an issue as these locations such as Mesa County demonstrate a high vaccine hesitancy with very negative consequences on the health of the residents and their relatives.

As per the most recent COVID-19 numbers from the CDPHE, here is how the most recent numbers look like in Colorado state (sourced from Westword):

553,868 cases (up 2,777 from June 13)

12,474 variants of concern (up 1,679 from June 13)

815 variants under investigation (down 101 from June 13)

31,171 hospitalized (up 276 from June 13)

64 counties (unchanged from June 13)

6,731 deaths among COVID-19 cases (up from 42 from June 13)

6,886 deaths due to COVID-19 (up from 42 from June 13)

5,480 outbreaks (up 15 from June 13)

The major takeaways from these are:

The hospitalizations have been down so far. The rate of newly infected people with Covid19 is also declining, and so has the number of deaths. Virtually all of these rates have gone down, but the attitude of the people towards vaccination remains an issue still.

What remains a cause for major concern is that only 39 percent of its residents are fully vaccinated right now, with only 421 people getting their first dose during the week of June 12. This is one of the major reasons why the county is getting the wrong kind of national attention regarding the new Covid19 variant rampant among the entire country of United States.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.