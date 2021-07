Did you hear about the accident that occurred this week on the wooden coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ?. Well, if not, here's a quick recap: long story short, the train came off the tracks slightly. A terrifying experience for all on board, no doubt. I don't know about you, but I can't say I've been involved in a lot of accidents regarding amusement park rides, so I don't really have the right to speak on how they feel, but it must have been scary, to say the least.