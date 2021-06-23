Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooksville, FL

The Daniel Heitz Band at Orange Blossom Jamboree: Video & Photo Gallery

musicfestnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Daniel Heitz Band at Orange Blossom Jamboree: Video & Photo Gallery. [The redoubtable Volke Mon and Pattie Boates took their 15 video cameras to Orange Blossom Jamboree (May12-16) at Sertoma Youth Ranch in Brooksville, Florida. Their incredible work archiving events such as OBJ is a spectacular blessing to our community. Please consider subscribing to Volke Mon’s You channel! The photos here are screen shots from the video.]

musicfestnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Video Cameras#The Daniel Heitz Band#Orange Blossom Jamboree#Sertoma Youth Ranch#Kastrinos#Weary Woman Mountains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Kate, duchess of Cambridge, self-isolating after coronavirus contact

Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, is reportedly self-isolating after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Kensington Palace made the announcement on Monday, noting that Kate will cancel her upcoming engagements as a result, according to Reuters. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy