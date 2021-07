Blake Shelton tribute band Blake Nation got the surprise of a lifetime last month, while they were at the Tishimingo, Okla. location of Shelton's bar and venue, Ole Red. The band, who've been playing Shelton covers together since 2017, were scheduled to play a sold-out Ole Red show celebrating the country superstar's birthday, which is on June 18. It had become something of a tradition for Blake Nation to play a birthday show at the venue, but the bandmates had never gotten a chance to meet Shelton himself -- until now, they explain to Country Now.