European stocks close lower despite bumper PMIs and dovish Fed comments

By Elliot Smith, @ElliotSmithCNBC, Holly Ellyatt, @HollyEllyatt
CNBC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — European stocks dropped on Wednesday despite Purchasing Managers' Indexes showing booming business growth in the euro zone. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the session down about 0.6%, with utilities stocks falling 1.4% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses slipped into negative territory. The first...

www.cnbc.com
Person
Jerome Powell
#European Stocks#Gdp#Purchasing Managers#Pan European#Federal Reserve#House Of Representatives#Glaxosmithkline#German#Hellofresh#Cnbc
