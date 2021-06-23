Cancel
Dexter volleyball focusing on mental aspect in hopes of building on last year's state quarterfinal run

By KYLE SMITH — Dexter Statesman
Cover picture for the articleDeveloping mental toughness and building team chemistry are two things Dexter volleyball coach Starla Pulley wants to accomplish this summer. The Bearcats, who reached the state quarterfinals last season, lost five seniors from a squad that finished 21-7: setter Shelby Bishop, middle hitter Bailey Chamberlain, hitter Mikayla Dodson, all-state outside hitter Chloe Thurman and two-time all-state libero Mekenzie Yount.

