The Diamondbacks lost another heartbreaker tonight. With Jake Faria getting the start they fell behind early 4-0, thanks to a four run Giants 3rd. But the D-backs battled back with runs in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th innings to take a 5-4 lead. Another short outing by a starter, (Faria went just 4 innings), meant they needed 5 innings from the bullpen. 4 of those innings were scoreless, but the Giants got a monster 482 foot two run homer from Austin Slater off Ryan Buchter in the 8th for the go ahead game winning home run. The offense went silent over the final 4 innings, managing just a base hit and a walk.