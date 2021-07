The Republican Party appears to be shying away from efforts to repeal Obamacare, a possible response to a shifting electoral landscape driven by changes in public opinion. Undoing Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act, motivated Republicans for roughly the first seven years after its passage in 2010. Its passage helped spawn the Tea Party movement and deliver the GOP the House of Representatives in 2010 and the Senate in 2014. From 2011 to 2017, congressional Republicans made seven attempts to repeal the entire law, all of which were either vetoed by former President Barack Obama or failed in the Senate.