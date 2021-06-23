Cancel
Tokyo 2020: Wishing very best to our contingent, says PM

Birmingham Star
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished the Olympic-bound Indian contingent the very best for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday. "In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part," PM Modi tweeted while attaching the link of the quiz.

www.birminghamstar.com
