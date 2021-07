The Red Sox have a big week ahead of them, and it all starts tonight. They enter Tuesday’s action a half-game up on the Rays in the division. Tonight marks the first of three in Tampa Bay, and the Rays are welcoming the Red Sox down south by calling up the number one prospect in the world, Wander Franco. On the mound, it’s Eduardo Rodriguez going up against Andrew Kittredge, to be followed by Ryan Yarbrough.