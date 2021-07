LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The day and age of audio/video has been a wonderful thing when capturing injustices then post them only to viral proving a point of how far we are from being free of racism. Amateur audio/video in real time has introduced us to the ‘Karen’s’ of the world, been crucial pieces of evidence when bringing murders to justice and documentarians of the Black Lives Matter movement. However recently it’s the professional audio/video of ESPN’s Rachel Nichols that has social media on fire when she forgot to turn off her recording when speaking to LeBron James publicist Adam Mendelsohn about the diversity issues of ESPN and how she was not willing to let them replace her with a rising star Maria Taylor just because of ESPN’s feeling pressure about their crappy longtime record on diversity. Not only did Nichols forget to turn the recording off but the feed went directly to ESPN and was shared amongst staff there before it was leaked to the New York Times.