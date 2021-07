Audubon programs

Each summer, the Duxbury Beach Reservation sponsors programming put on by Mass Audubon’s South Shore Sanctuaries at Duxbury Beach. These programs are a great way for the whole family to enjoy and learn more about our amazing coast! Programs are every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday in July and August from 9:30-11 a.m. beginning July 1. Preregistration is required for every program this summer. Registration is limited to 15 participants for each session. Find out more or register online at massau...