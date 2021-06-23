Cancel
MLB

Cole's strikeouts, spin rate down, Royals rally past Yanks

 13 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole walked off the mound slowly after the first inning, expecting to be stopped by umpires searching for banned sticky substances. “Certainly I didn't walk past him or be oblivious to the check the first couple times when there was inevitably no check,” he said. “So, yeah, I thought about it a few times.”

