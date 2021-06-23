Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

STAY INFORMED, CHECK ONLINE

By jkeever
perutribune.com
 13 days ago

For more local news, please visit perutribune.com. Our stories appear online daily in an easy-to-read format as they are completed. Get your news faster by activating your online account which is included with your print subscription. Thank you for your support.

www.perutribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perutribune Com
Related
EconomyForbes

Status? Check! The Case For Keeping Your Customers Informed

Traditionally, customer service success was measured in shortest times: How quickly can you fix the caller’s problem and move on to the next disgruntled traveler, frustrated consumer or confused credit card holder?. That’s becoming less true. Thanks to a fundamental shift toward customer-centricity, today’s yardstick of success measures satisfaction no...
InternetCleveland Scene

13 Best Background Check Sites and Services: Search Criminal Records Online

To help mitigate risk, background check services allow you to easily screen someone's identity and verify their information. There are a variety of reasons you may choose to run a background check on someone, whether it's a new roommate, potential hire, or to search for family members you've lost contact with.
Blacksburg, VAvt.edu

Stay informed: Latest parking and transportation notices, e-News,

When it comes to parking and transportation at Virginia Tech there is a lot happening. The best way to stay informed around parking permits, alternative transportation, road and pedestrian impacts, and more, is to read the VTX Daily and refer to the Parking Spot e-News from Virginia Tech Transportation Services.
Technologymakeuseof.com

How to Check If a Link Is Safe and Other Easy Online Security Tips

Are you safe online? Security software is expensive, but you don't have to spend money on it if you follow some straightforward, simple, computer and internet usage tips. This week's Really Useful Podcast looks at link checkers and other easy, "soft" online security tips that you can use to develop safer habits and behaviors online.
Technologyokcfox.com

How COX is Helping Seniors Stay Safe Online

With June being National Safety Month, today we're talking internet safety tips for seniors. Here to give tips to protect your personal data and technology devices is Savvy Senior Syndicated Columnist, Jim Miller. To find out more you can visit cox.com and search 'security.'. This segment is sponsored by Cox...
Lifestyleversionweekly.com

Jharkhand E Pass Apply Online at epassjharkhand.nic.in | Check Process of Jharkhand Lockdown ePass Online Registration, Application Status, Guidelines

The Details about the Covid-19 Curfew E Pass for Jharkhand State Residents are provided here along with relevant links and other states’ epass online registration links. Individuals who are staying in the state of Jharkhand can now apply online for Jharkhand E Pass at epassjharkhand.nic.in or mobile application easily by following the steps prevailing in the below modules.
Worldversionweekly.com

Odisha E Pass Apply Online at covid19.odisha.gov.in | Steps for Odisha Lockdown Pass Registration | How to Check Covid-19 Odisha ePass Application Status

Candidates who wish to travel during lockdown for emergency services can opt for the Odisha E Pass Apply Online through the official web portal ie., covid19.odisha.gov.in. In this article, we have compiled the whole information about Odisha Covid-19 Curfew E Pass such as Apply Online for citizens and visitors from other states, Registration process, status tracking, important guidelines, list of required documents, and many more. So, applicants can easily start their application process and clarify their plenty of doubts while getting the approved covid-19 Odisha ePass for travel during a lockdown. Make use of the below links and attain quick references about Odisha e-Curfew Pass 2021.
Worldversionweekly.com

Telangana ePass – TS Covid Pass Apply Online at Telangana State Police Portal | Steps for Online Registration, Telangana E Pass Status 2021 Check

Telangana ePass Apply Online, TS Covid Pass Online Registration, Status Check, Instructions, Documents List, and many more details are prevailing on this page. The main aim of providing this TS Travel EPass article is to educate people on how to apply online for TS ePass and the process to check the Telangana covid lockdown pass application status with ease. On rising of the covid cases in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the state government of Telangana announced the lockdown on May 2021 for 10 days at first.
Trafficarxiv.org

Online Metro Origin-Destination Prediction via Heterogeneous Information Aggregation

Metro origin-destination prediction is a crucial yet challenging task for intelligent transportation management, which aims to accurately forecast two specific types of cross-station ridership, i.e., Origin-Destination (OD) one and Destination-Origin (DO) one. However, complete OD matrices of previous time intervals can not be obtained immediately in online metro systems, and conventional methods only used limited information to forecast the future OD and DO ridership this http URL this work, we proposed a novel neural network module termed Heterogeneous Information Aggregation Machine (HIAM), which fully exploits heterogeneous information of historical data (e.g., incomplete OD matrices, unfinished order vectors, and DO matrices) to jointly learn the evolutionary patterns of OD and DO ridership. Specifically, an OD modeling branch estimates the potential destinations of unfinished orders explicitly to complement the information of incomplete OD matrices, while a DO modeling branch takes DO matrices as input to capture the spatial-temporal distribution of DO ridership. Moreover, a Dual Information Transformer is introduced to propagate the mutual information among OD features and DO features for modeling the OD-DO causality and correlation. Based on the proposed HIAM, we develop a unified Seq2Seq network to forecast the future OD and DO ridership simultaneously. Extensive experiments conducted on two large-scale benchmarks demonstrate the effectiveness of our method for online metro origin-destination prediction.
Clinton, MAtelegram.com

Miss a story from the June 25 Item? Check out the links here (plus a few extras from online)

Breidel, Ciummo honored by Mass. Commission on the Status of Women https://bit.ly/3wPbE50. Downing contract accepted; officially the next Nashoba superintendent https://bit.ly/3xMChHU. Clinton Exchange Club holding clothing drive in June to benefit community https://bit.ly/3jh4Dpw. ITEM READER SLIDESHOW: Last day of school at Clinton Elementary https://bit.ly/3gN7ogT. Lancaster voters handle a range of...
Educationnorthwestgeorgianews.com

HPTET Admit Card 2021 released on hpbose.org, direct link to download here

Jul. 6—Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE has released HPTET Admit Card 2021 on July 6, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card online through the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org. The examination will be conducted on July 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2021.
Income Taxyourvalley.net

Tax issues leaves few options

With the tax exemption issue on the table, several of the 103 total clubs must look to change operational structures to comply. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will receive...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

How to read a WhatsApp secretly without being online or double blue check

There are those who do not care about it, but the ‘snitch’ that is the icon for confirming the reading of a message in WhatsApp is one of those functions capable of stressing, overwhelming and even causing fights -the typical “you left me last night in read, why what did you not answer me? “.
Oklahoma City, OKoklahoman.com

Savvy Senior: Cybercrimes are a huge problem, but there are ways to stay safe online

DEAR SAVVY SENIOR: I spend a lot of time online and love the convenience of paying bills, shopping and keeping up with my grandkids on Facebook and Instagram. But last month my computer was infected with malware, and I just found out some cybercriminal opened up a credit card using my identity and went on a shopping spree. Do you have some simple tips to help me stay safe while online?
Politicstelegram.com

Miss a story from the July 2 Item? Check out the links here (plus a few extras from online)

Emerging from history, Cordelia continues to watch over Berlin farm https://bit.ly/2TxucZ0. Public safety briefs: Vandalism and grilling safety https://bit.ly/3wdDZAP. Boylston pursues PARC grant for Harrington property; selectmen approve housing plan https://bit.ly/3xg28Il. Item guest column: Berlin officials fill in the blanks for residents on projects https://bit.ly/3jJeuoi. 'Atomic Alert!' looks at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy