MMRI expert receives diversity grant for research on autism, heart disease

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes a connection exist between the development of heart disease and autism? That's a question Dr. Maria Kontaridis, Executive Director and Gordon K. Moe Professor at the Masonic Medical Research Institute (MMRI), and her team have been actively investigating thanks to a grant from the American Heart Association (AHA). Now,...

www.news-medical.net
