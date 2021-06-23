Cancel
Cult of Luna, Alcest & Svalbard European/UK tour announced

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCult of Luna, Alcest and Svalbard will team up for a European and UK tour in 2022 — check out all tour dates below. Cult of Luna’s guitarist and vocalist Johannes Persson says:. When we walked off stage in Mexico City in early spring of 2020 we had no idea...

Related
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Polo & Pan Share New Track, ‘Les Jolies Choses’; Announce European Tour

Polo & Pan release a new track “Les Jolies Choses”, the final taste of their forthcoming sophomore album Cyclorama, due out June 25 on Virgin Music. You can check it out below. “Les Jolies Choses” follows their Channel Tres collaboration ‘Tunnel’, currently picking up airplay across Radio 1 and 6...
Musicnextmosh.com

Fozzy announce UK tour with Stitched Up Heart & Treatment

Atlanta rockers Fozzy have announced their UK ‘Save The World tour’ with Stitched Up Heart and Treatment in tow. Check out all tour dates below. Fozzy say, “So stoked to announce that we are coming back to the UK and Ireland!!! All tickets and VIP info at FozzyRock.com!”. Stitched Up...
Celebritiesudiscovermusic.com

Elton John Announces Last-Ever North American And European Tour Dates

Elton John has announced his final tour dates in North America and Europe, to begin in May 2022 and segue out of his already-rescheduled shows for next year.The superstar has shared a short film on YouTube about the new dates, which will bring his final tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, to its delayed conclusion in 2023.
Musicloudersound.com

Killing Joke announce Honour The Fire UK tour

Post-punk icons Killing Joke have announced a UK tour for 2022. The 'Honour The Fire' tour will kick off at the Tramshed in Cardiff on March 28 and climax at London's Eventim Apollo on April 9, and it's shaping up to be quite something. "It is our privilege to Honour...
MusicThe Guardian

Elton John announces last-ever UK tour dates as he extends farewell

In what is becoming one of the longest goodbyes in pop history, Elton John has extended his final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour with a series of dates around the UK, Europe and North America. In June 2022, he will perform at football stadiums in Norwich, Liverpool, Sunderland, Bristol and...
MusicNME

Girli announces ‘Damsel In Distress’ 2021 UK and Ireland tour

Girli has announced a new headline UK and Ireland tour set to kick off later this year – see the full list of dates below. The singer, songwriter and rapper’s ‘Damsel In Distress’ tour will begin in Bristol at The Lanes on November 7, followed by stops in Cardiff, Brighton, London, Manchester and more, before wrapping up at the Arts Club Loft in Liverpool on December 3.
Musicloudersound.com

Fozzy announce 11-date UK and Ireland tour in November/December

Fozzy are to bring their Save The World tour to the UK and Ireland in November/December. “We all deserve a great time and we don’t fuck around with the responsibility of providing that for all of our friends overseas,” says frontman Chris Jericho. “It’s been over three years since we had the honour of playing in front on our UK fans, who were the first in the world to fully embrace us 15 year ago and show North America what they were missing! As a result, we’ve always held England, Scotland and Wales near and dear to our metal hearts. And it’s been just as long since we’ve experienced the Fozzy lunatics in Ireland, who have consistently been one of the craziest and best countries for us to play in! So we in Fozzy are warning all of you now…get ready to rock harder than you’ve ever rocked and drink more pints than you’ve ever drank, because Fozzy is coming back to destroy your town!”
Rock Musicguitar.com

Beabadoobee shares new EP, announces tour of UK, Ireland and North America

Beabadoobee’s latest release, an EP called Our Extended Play, has landed alongside a music video for the track Cologne. The EP was co-written and produced with Matty Healy and George Daniel of The 1975. The release follows’ Beabadoobee’s debut full-length record Fake It Flowers. In an 8/10 review, Guitar.com said:...
Musicstereoboard.com

Hobo Johnson And The Lovemakers Announce Spring 2022 UK And Ireland Tour

Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers have announced a UK and Ireland tour. As part of a wider European trek, the vocalist and rapper from Sacramento, real name Frank Lopes, and his band will head to Dublin, Brighton, London, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham between February 23 and March 2. Tickets go on sale at 10am on June 25.
Musicnextmosh.com

Wednesday 13, Sumo Cyco & Sick N’ Beautiful announce UK tour

Share the post "Wednesday 13, Sumo Cyco & Sick N’ Beautiful announce UK tour" Wednesday 13, Sumo Cyco and Sick N’ Beautiful have announced their ‘Halloween Crusade of Blood’ UK tour for later this year — see all confirmed dates below. Regarding the run, Sick N’ Beautiful say, “Old and...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Announces Live UK Tour Dates

WWE had to cancel all of their live touring plans when the pandemic came around. That included any intentions of traveling outside of the USA. Now the company is officially getting back to the United Kingdom for a mini-tour. Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Usos...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Dua Lipa Reschedules ‘Future Nostalgia Tour’ UK And European Dates

Dua Lipa won’t be hitting the road as planned. Taking to Twitter moments ago, the ‘Levitating’ singer announced that she has rescheduled her UK and Euopean tour dates for her ‘Future Nostalgia Tour.’. In a statement shared, she said:. “I’m utterly heartbroken that we’re not able to proceed with my...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

VIO-LENCE, VOIVOD, EXCITER And ARTILLERY: Fall 2021 'MTV Headbangers Ball' European Tour Dates Announced

Nov. 24 - Amersfoort, Netherlands - Fluor. Nov. 26 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe. Dec. 03 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting. VIO-LENCE will release a new EP, "Let The World Burn", in early 2022 via Metal Blade Records. The effort was recorded at Trident Studios in Pacheco, California with producer Juan Urteaga, who has previously worked with TESTAMENT, MACHINE HEAD and EXODUS, among many others. Mixing duties were handled by Tue Madsen.
Rock Musicghostcultmag.com

Gojira Books 2022 European Tour Dates with Alien Weaponry and Employed To Serve

Modern Metal legends Gojira have announced their return to Europe with a headline tour January – March 2022. The new dates, which will be split into two legs, feature special guests Alien Weaponry and Employed To Serve. The first leg kicks off Jan 17th in Finland and closes in France on Feb 9th, with the second leg picking up in The Netherlands on Feb 20th and wrapping in the UK on Mar 14th. Gojira is touring in support of their recently released new album Fortitude (Roadrunner). You can read our review here:
Musicloudersound.com

Avatar announce 29-date Going Hunting tour of UK and Europe

Avatar have announced an extensive 2022 UK and European tour under the banner Going Hunting. The 29-date tour is set to kick off on January 8 in Nottingham and will feature some of the biggest headline shows of the band's career to date in venues such as L’Olympia in Paris, O2 Forum in London and Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, before climaxing at Slagthuset in Malmö, Sweden on March 12.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE announces four-show September UK tour

WWE is heading to the United Kingdom for a four-show tour this September. The tour is taking place from September 19-22 and will feature stops in Newcastle, London, Cardiff, and Glasgow. All four events will be house shows featuring wrestlers from the SmackDown roster. It's advertised that Roman Reigns, Bianca...
Golfgolfpunkhq.com

Tickets on sale for European Tour UK Swing

Golf fans will be treated to a Great British summer of European Tour golf as tickets go on sale for the Cazoo Open, the Hero Open and Cazoo Classic, three events across July and August which will take place in Wales, Scotland and England respectively. The Cazoo Open, the first...
MusicKerrang

All Time Low announce UK tour supports for September

All Time Low have confirmed that they’ll be joined by The Maine and Meet Me @ The Altar when they hit the UK for a short tour this September. This awesome trio of bands will be playing two night’s at London’s O2 Academy Brixton, followed by a date at Manchester’s O2 Apollo, and then another two nights at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom between September 22 – 28, with All Time Low eagerly awaiting the chance to play material from last year’s 4/5‑rated Wake Up, Sunshine across the pond properly for the first time.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Zoe Wees Announces First-Ever Headlining Show Alongside Debut European Tour

Rising German singer Zoe Wees will be hitting the road next spring on her debut European headlining tour. For 25-dates, the rising singer and songwriter will be performing currently unreleased tracks as well as songs from her debut EP Golden Wings, available now via Capitol Records. The tour kicks off...

