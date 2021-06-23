Cult of Luna, Alcest & Svalbard European/UK tour announced

Fozzy are to bring their Save The World tour to the UK and Ireland in November/December. “We all deserve a great time and we don’t fuck around with the responsibility of providing that for all of our friends overseas,” says frontman Chris Jericho. “It’s been over three years since we had the honour of playing in front on our UK fans, who were the first in the world to fully embrace us 15 year ago and show North America what they were missing! As a result, we’ve always held England, Scotland and Wales near and dear to our metal hearts. And it’s been just as long since we’ve experienced the Fozzy lunatics in Ireland, who have consistently been one of the craziest and best countries for us to play in! So we in Fozzy are warning all of you now…get ready to rock harder than you’ve ever rocked and drink more pints than you’ve ever drank, because Fozzy is coming back to destroy your town!”