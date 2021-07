You can bet I'll be first in line at these places. Is there anything better on this earth than a French fry? I mean it. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. Salty with just the right amount of grease. They're delicious when dipped in ketchup or I love barbecue sauce or ranch. Personally, I love the ones that are just a little bit soggy, but I'll never discriminate when it comes to fries.