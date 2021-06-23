Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Osburn coming on the radar of high-level college coaches

By Jacob Lang
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 14 days ago
Mound City’s Tony Osburn drives into the lane in the Class 1 State Semifinals in March in Springfield, Missouri. File photo | News-Press NOW

When it comes to Class 1 in Missouri, not many basketball players have been as dominant as Mound City’s Tony Osburn.

After leading the Panthers to a second-place finish in the Class 1 State Tournament last season, the rising senior is making a name for himself on a bigger stage.

The 6-foot-2 guard has shown out throughout the spring and summer, playing for two different teams: Nebraska Supreme out of Lincoln and Team Yobo out of Kansas City.

With a decision regarding his future looming, Osburn is using his performances to make himself standout from the crowd.

Osburn said he’s spent a lot of time on the court in recent months.

“At times it can be stressful because obviously, you kind of want to be a kid, but that’s what you’ve put in work for, and you’re trying to get to that point,” Osburn said. “It’s also pretty stressful trying to think about where you want to go to college, but hopefully soon we’ll know.”

Osburn began playing with Nebraska Supreme in the spring. Playing for the top AAU program in the state, Osburn suited up alongside numerous high-level recruits, including top-50 overall prospect Isaac Traudt.

Osburn turned in a number of standout performances for Supreme, including a 20-point performance against Expressions of the EYBL, the premier high school summer basketball circuit in the country.

“It’s a lot different than small school, rural Missouri basketball,” Osburn said. “You’re going and you’re playing some of the best players in the entire country, so you really have to adapt.”

Osburn began playing for Team Yobo in the summer, which is coached by former Oklahoma State point guard Victor Williams.

Osburn has continued to impress, earning an invitation to the Prep Hoops’ Missouri Basketball Showcase in St. Louis last weekend. Osburn put his skills to the test against some of the best the state has to offer, and he delivered. He hit eight threes in one game and six threes in another game, with point totals of 27 and 25.

After a string of strong showings, Osburn is drawing attention from numerous schools at both the Division I and Division II levels.

Osburn already has visits to North Dakota State and Northwest Missouri State under his belt. He will visit UMKC on Wednesday and plans to visit with Nebraska-Omaha and UT Arlington in the near future. Other schools who have reached out include Lipscomb, Navy, Virginia Military Institute and Wofford.

Osburn said he expects the list of potential suitors to continue growing as July comes around, when coaches will be able to come to games in person rather than having to watch on live streams.

As he mulls over his options, Osburn said he expects to narrow his list down by mid-July and make a decision in early August.

In looking for a future home, Osburn said he has a few key things he’s looking for.

“I just hope that it’s a school that really cares about me. I don’t want to be one of those guys that ends up in the transfer portal,” Osburn said. “Just a place where I can eventually make an impact, like junior year, sophomore year, and then going to an NCAA tournament. Division 1 or Division 2, that would probably be the coolest thing that could happen.”

Osburn will join Team Yobo for three more tournaments in July. He will travel to Atlanta, Louisville and Kansas City, where he said he hopes to continue putting himself on the radar of college coaches.

