Recent Blog Posts

By 2012 Election
Inside Higher Ed
 16 days ago

The year in which online education traveled forward in time. Why does the nation’s employee shortage seem to exist in every place but higher ed?. How might academia think about the Times article on working conditions at Amazon fulfillment centers?

www.insidehighered.com
8 Tips To Minimize Bounce Rate on Blog Pages

Blogs can be a great way to connect more deeply with customers, visitors, and prospects, but they're not without their challenges and minimizing your content's bounce rate can be a big one. The truth is that there are many reasons why people might bounce from your site, including impatience (e.g.,...
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles: localisation blog post, more screenshots

Announced a few weeks ago when the Behind the Scenes blog post went live, the localisation blog post for The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is now live. In this new blog post, Janet Hsu (Localisation Director) shares lots of details about the localisation of the two The Great Ace Attorney games, which was anything but a straightforward affair.
Windows 11 is being built for accessibility, new Microsoft blog post says

Windows 11 has received a lot of interest due to its clean and elegant design, but it's not only for the eye candy. According to a new post on the Windows Experience blog, Windows 11 is "the most inclusively designed version of Windows." In the post, Windows Accessibility Leader Jeff Petty details how Microsoft is designing Windows 11 to "help tackle the “disability divide” — to contribute to more education and employment opportunities for people with disabilities across the world."
Blog Roast OMAAT: Starting Posts with Ouch, Wow, Uh Oh, Wild, Major, Whoa

Today’s travel blogs are becoming more like tabloid spam. How many videos do I have to see with people fighting on airplanes? How many times do I have to read about Chase’s 100k offer? I understand that no one is really traveling and content is hard to come by but when is the travel blogging going to go back to happy travel tales? For these reasons, I am going to write a roast post on each blog that I read where I dole out tough love and provide unsolicited advice on how to make the blog better.
How to Post on WordPress Using Microsoft Word

Using your WordPress blogging editor for the first time can be rather hectic. Having to learn the controls and figure out your way around is not easy. Luckily, you could use Microsoft Word instead of struggling with your blogging site editor. Here are some instructions to guide you in setting...
InfoSec Handlers Diary Blog

The Office file format that predates the OOXML format, is a binary format based on the CFBF format. I informally call this the ole file format. It's a binary file format, and is uncompressed (disregarding application specific exceptions, like VBA source code). That lends itself to strings analysis, as I've...
A Culture of Assessment

"A Culture of Assessment" is a new free compilation of articles and essays from Inside Higher Ed. You may download the print-on-demand booklet here. On Wednesday, August 7, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed editors will lead a free webcast to discuss the themes of this collection. Click here to register.
8 Reasons Having a Foreign Language Tutor Is a Good Idea

Originally Posted On: 8 Reasons Having a Foreign Language Tutor Is a Good Idea – Tungsten Prep. Some students can breeze through their high school years without a problem. But most students need a little help along the way. Learning a foreign language is a skill where even the smartest...
Accessibility Gains Must Become Lasting Learning Practices

For too long, colleges and universities have waited for students with disabilities to request accommodations before deciding to remove barriers to access and full participation that existed all along. Higher education’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic shone a stark light on those practices, highlighting the shortcomings of this “wait and see” approach when it comes to digital accessibility and curricular access. In the new normal, post-pandemic education institution, we must broaden our focus to create inclusive learning environments that recognize and remove barriers, creating a more equitable system for all.
They launch a platform for children to open an online store

Mighty is an e-commerce platform for children, where everyone can create and run their own business from the site and earn money. The founders are Ben Goldhirsh , owner of GOOD magazine, and Dana Mauriello who spent five years at Etsy so she has experience in this field of commerce.
GitHub’s automatic coding tool rests on untested legal ground

Just days after GitHub announced its new Copilot tool, which generates complementary code for programmers’ projects, web developer Kyle Peacock tweeted an oddity he had noticed. “I love to learn new things and build things,” the algorithm wrote, when asked to generate an About Me page. “I have a Github...
How Active Learning Method Of Edtech Equips Learners and Educators

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Years ago, teaching was a streamlined activity. It was a fairly predictable exercise where teachers were expected to finish a certain portion at a certain time to conduct assessments based on the concepts taught. Things are vastly different in this day and age and teachers are now back to being students with tech integration driving a huge overhaul in the teaching and learning process. While the education space is getting more dynamic with each passing day, there is only one domain that is helping teachers, schools and students keep up with the demands of active learning and that is education technology.
Career Advice

Getting a doctorate is a lot more rewarding if you stop trying to be a good student and start acting like you’re running your own business, advises Ilana M. Horwitz. During the pandemic, Douglas Guiffrida has found that the faculty who’ve succeeded in the new environment share a similar attitude that appears to be lacking among those who’ve struggled.
Teaching with Tech

Lincoln Public Schools believes technology extends the ability to establish, explore, and enhance connections that support learning essential to achievement, and increase productivity essential for greater effectiveness. The goals of the LPS CLASS Plan (approved by the Board of Education in 2015) are:. Student Learning: Improve learning for all students...
Assistant Professor, Management and Entrepreneurial Studies

Felician University, the Franciscan University of New Jersey, is seeking an academically qualified specialist to teach, administer and develop curriculum in its undergraduate and graduate business programs in the area of management/entrepreneurial studies. Candidates should have experience teaching in traditional and online environments and must be willing to pursue Felician online certification. The successful candidate has an educational background in the fundamentals of his/her discipline as well as significant practical experience to bring to class discussions and case analyses.
A Cautionary Note on Treating Social Media Platforms as Common Carriers

Another excerpt from my Social Media as Common Carriers? article (see also. I've tried, then, to lay out what I think is a plausible case for treating platforms as common carriers, at least as to their hosting function. [That's as a policy matter; my First Amendment analysis on this is coming starting with the next post. -EV] But I should stress that this is just a tentative case.
What the edX Consortium Has Meant to Us

We don’t yet know what a 2U owned edX will mean for edX partner colleges and universities. We can make (hopefully informed) hypotheses about the pros and cons for schools (and learners) of this acquisition, but the truth is that that future is unwritten. What we can do with confidence...

