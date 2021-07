MATAWAN, NJ – Mobile Instinct visited the location of the 1916 Jersey Shore shark attack where two children were killed. “The Jersey Shore shark attacks of 1916 were a series of shark attacks along the coast of New Jersey, in the United States, between July 1 and 12, 1916, in which four people were killed and one injured. This is the Matawan Creek location from those attacks. The book / movie JAWS was based on these infamous shark attacks,” Video/YouTube.