Guntersville, AL

Reader's View - Could dredging help the lake?

 13 days ago

The Guntersville Lake basin is similar to a shallow saucer with a crack passing through it. This crack would be the Tennessee River. On either side of this crack the lake basin (bottom) is essentially flat or having very little slope to it. The normal pool contour for the lake is set at 595.44. The TVA folk tend to use scheduled data tables to control the lakes’ water level. I think the TVA tries to keep the lakes’ level between 595.44 and 593.50. These values can be verified by visiting various TVA websites.

