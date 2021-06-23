And the South Shore Bay Band plays on

After a hiatus due to COVID, the South Shore Bay Band is back in action with weekly rehearsals at the Senior Center. Bay Band Director Charles Cassara said the long break made him wonder if the musicians were ready to return. Reaching out to the board and band members told him that they were. “everyone said they wanted to get back into playing. They missed making music and the bond they have for one another.” The band is scheduled to perform July 2 at Holy Family Church and at the Independence ...