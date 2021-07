Coffee is considered one of the world’s well-loved beverages. And rightly so, as it not only energizes you but it also increases your metabolic rate, which enables you to burn fat much faster. In fact, those who watch their weight regularly drink black coffee throughout the day. Although the fastest way to drink your cup of joe is by mixing a cup of instant coffee, you will not get the same advantages you could have with a freshly brewed one. For fans of freshly ground beans, a coffee maker with grinder is the pick. But, if that’s not your cup of tea and would like to get things done faster, then you may use a coffee percolator instead.