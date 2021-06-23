Lierz off to strong start at Missouri Amateur

Hank Lierz, a current KU golfer and Bishop LeBlond alum, sits in a tie for eighth place after shooting an even-par 72 in the opening round of the 114th Missouri Amateur Championship on Tuesday at The Club at Porto Cima in Sunrise Beach, Missouri.

Lierz drained two birdies and an eagle on the day and is five strokes back on leader Cooper Davis. Only 7 players finished under par.

Brooks Baldwin, a Missouri Western commit (Warrensburg), is currently tied for 21st after shooting 3-over. Brian Haskell shot a 4-over to tie for 31st.

Recent Bishop LeBlond graduate Jeffrey Johnston, who will compete at Missouri Western next season, finished the day 7-over alongside Missouri Western’s Jett Simmons (Gallatin) and Don Chancey.

One of the youngest competitors at the event, Bishop LeBlond sophomore Sam Schoeberl shot 11-over.

Jake Mikesch shot 8-over, and both Caleb Carter and Tyler Hausman shot 13-over.

Chancey and Mikesch will battle to try and advance to the 64-player match play beginning Thursday.

All will compete in Wednesday’s second round of stroke play.

