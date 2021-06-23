Cancel
U.S. Politics

For the People Act will improve democracy

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe For the People Act is going to make our society way better than it was in the past. This is the main reason we need it to pass. One way this is going to occur is that the For the People Act will create automatic voter registration. I know this already happens in 18 states; but with the For the People Act, this will happen in all states on Election Day and will allow the people to have more of a change in their democracy. Another thing that is huge with the For the People act is that it will make Election Day a national holiday so folks who have work and school actually can vote at the polls anytime during the day in your state.

#Democracy#Gerrymandering#Election Day#Voter Registration#The For The People Act
