Crime victims group calls for veto of Missouri bill over parole hearing changes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A national advocacy group wants Gov. Mike Parson to veto a criminal justice bill over changes to the state's parole board hearings. The National Organization of Victims of Juvenile Murderers called for the veto of Senate Bill 26, which deals with several public safety issues. Included in the bill is a change to the state's parole rules. It would allow a person convicted of a crime with a 15-year sentence when they were a minor to ask for a parole hearing after 15 years of incarceration.