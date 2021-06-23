Cancel
MLB
MLB

San Francisco-L.A. Angels Runs

Giants first. Austin Slater strikes out swinging. Mike Yastrzemski singles to left field. Darin Ruf doubles to deep right field. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Buster Posey grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to Jared Walsh. Darin Ruf to third. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Brandon Belt singles to shallow infield. Darin Ruf scores. Wilmer Flores homers to center field. Brandon Belt scores. Brandon Crawford singles to left field. Donovan Solano strikes out swinging.

L.A. Dodgers-San Diego Runs

Padres first. Tommy Pham doubles to deep right field. Fernando Tatis Jr. walks. Jake Cronenworth doubles to left field. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Tommy Pham scores. Manny Machado homers to left field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Wil Myers lines out to center field to Mookie Betts. Trent Grisham flies out to center field to Mookie Betts. Ha-Seong Kim walks. Victor Caratini singles to right field. Ha-Seong Kim to second. Yu Darvish grounds out to shortstop, Gavin Lux to Matt Beaty.
Nats’ hot-hitting Schwarber out with hamstring strain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber limped into the Washington Nationals’ dugout on Saturday with a heavy wrap poking out of the right side of his shorts. Schwarber was in shower shoes and trying to be upbeat when meeting with reporters after being placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right hamstring strain. There is no timetable for his return.
Slater Hits Late 2-Run Homer, Giants Beat Diamondbacks 6-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Austin Slater hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, Mike Yastrzemski also had a two-run shot and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Saturday night. The Giants hit three homers to end a season-long four-game losing streak in an...
Velasquez scheduled to start for Philadelphia against San Diego

San Diego Padres (49-36, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-41, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (3-2, 4.22 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +114, Padres -132; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Fernando...
Eric Haase has career day in Tigers’ 11-5 rout of White Sox

DETROIT — Eric Haase had a couple of things working against him in the fourth inning Saturday when he drove a sinking liner into center field. One, speedy Billy Hamilton was playing center field for the White Sox and, as he typically does, he was playing shallow. Two, Miguel Cabrera, less than speedy, was on first base — not unlike being stuck behind a pulling guard on an open field run.
Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs

Cubs second. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Rafael Ortega doubles to deep right field. Adbert Alzolay grounds out to first base to Joey Votto. Rafael Ortega to third. Rafael Ortega scores. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1, Reds 0. Cubs...
Chicago White Sox-Detroit Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson doubles to deep center field. Gavin Sheets grounds out to second base, Willi Castro to Jonathan Schoop. Tim Anderson to third. Jose Abreu singles to center field. Tim Anderson scores. Andrew Vaughn singles to right field. Jose Abreu to third. Leury Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Andrew Vaughn out at second. Jose Abreu scores. Jake Burger strikes out swinging.
OFs Michael Brantley, Kyle Tucker out of Astros lineup

Astros outfielders Michael Brantley and Kyle Tucker are not in the lineup Sunday for Houston's series finale against the host Cleveland Indians. Brantley, 34, was scratched from Saturday's game after experiencing right-side discomfort. Taylor Jones will replace Brantley in left field Sunday and bat eighth. Tucker, 24, hasn't played since...
Cubs' Joc Pederson: Sitting versus lefty

Pederson is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds. Pederson is 0-for-12 over his past three games and will head to the bench Sunday with southpaw Wade Miley pitching for Cincinnati. Ian Happ will shift to left field while Jake Marisnick starts in center.
San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play game four at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 9:10 PM EDT. The Giants lost the series against the LA Dodgers as well as the first meeting with Arizona but they were able to bounce back and win two games with the Diamondbacks. San Francisco ended with a score of 6-5 in its recent match, delivering 6 runs, 13 hits, and 6 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski scored the first point in the 3rd inning and he also delivered the winning point in the 8th. The Giants are 1st in the NL West standings with a 52-30 record.
Timetable for Evan Longoria's return to the Giants still up in the air

PHOENIX — For a guy whose All-Star hopes were derailed by a sternoclavicular joint subluxation that will cost him the better part of six weeks, Evan Longoria was upbeat Sunday at Chase Field. After all, Longoria and his wife, Jamie, welcomed their third child, a daughter named Lou James, to...
James Kaprielian pitches gem, but fried A’s shut out by Red Sox

OAKLAND — The Boston Red Sox’s lone earned run against James Kaprielian crossed home on a double-play ball. That’s an indication of how brilliantly Kaprielian navigated a tough Boston lineup for a second time this season. Kaprielian’s strong start was overshadowed by a slumping offense that couldn’t roll any of...
Buster Posey exits Giants game with thumb contusion

PHOENIX - The Giants lost their All-Star catcher, Buster Posey, in the sixth inning of Sunday evening’s game at Chase Field, after Posey took a foul ball off the thumb of his left hand. Posey took two warmup throws and stayed in for the remainder of Daulton Varsho’s at-bat, then...
Giants’ Brandon Crawford, Kevin Gausman Named to MLB All-Star Game

Giants' Crawford, Gausman to join Posey in MLB All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea The best team in baseball ended up with just three MLB All-Stars, the three players who have been locks to make the NL team for weeks. Giants teammates Brandon Crawford and Kevin Gausman will join Buster Posey, who was selected to his seventh All-Star team earlier in the week after winning the fan vote. They were announced as All-Stars on Sunday, although Gausman likely won't pitch in the game.
Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 7/5

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
Giants' Brandon Crawford not in Sunday's lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford will sit on Sunday with Wilmer Flores entering the lineup at third base. Flores will bat sixth versus left-hander Caleb Smith and the Diamondbacks. numberFire's models project Flores for 14.8...
Giants' Buster Posey: Riding pine Saturday

Posey isn't starting Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Posey started each of the last five games, and he went 7-for-18 with two doubles, four walks and six strikeouts during that time. He'll get a day off while Curt Casali starts at catcher and bats eighth.
Austin Slater's monster homer powers Giants' 6-5 win to beat D-backs

PHOENIX - The second half of the schedule started Saturday for the Giants, who finished their first 81 games with the majors’ best record. For much of the way, things looked dismal. The lowly Diamondbacks pulled ahead in the fifth, San Francisco kept stranding runners and the Dodgers, a half-step behind the Giants in the division, were wrapping up a win.

