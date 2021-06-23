Velotta named new Audubon Elementary principal

Sarah Velotta has been named the new principal at Audubon Elementary School, effective July 1.

Velotta currently serves as the assistant principal at the school. She is replacing Caleb York, who earlier this month was named the Daviess County Public Schools student services coordinator.

AES has been Velotta’s home away from home for 18 years. She began her education career as a teacher there in 2003. She taught first, third and fifth grades before being named the school’s literacy coach in August 2015. She became the AES assistant principal in 2016.

Velotta said she is honored to serve and lead the AES community.

“We have amazing, hard-working, caring staff members who go the extra mile on a daily basis,” she said. “I am looking forward to beginning our next school year and working together as a team to invest in our students and families, providing the best instruction, the best opportunities and the best environment.”

She is grateful for the mentors, staff, and loving family and friends in her life, she said, “who have encouraged me and challenged me to dream big.”

“Being a part of the Audubon family has been, and will continue to be, one of my life’s greatest blessings,” she said.

Her plans for the upcoming school year involve strengthening and digging into the school’s multitiered systems of support to help with student interventions. MTSS is a districtwide initiative that Velotta said AES has been working toward for the past few years.

Through MTSS, Velotta said, students are able to be helped with not just academics.

“It supports the whole child,” she said.

The next school year’s themes at Audubon will be focused on teamwork, she said.

“I believe that we have an incredibly hard-working staff at Audubon Elementary, and I believe we are better when we work together,” she said. “ ... That’s a huge focus for me.”

Velotta has a bachelor of science degree from Campbellsville University, and a master’s degree in education from Indiana Wesleyan University. She also earned degrees in administration and education specialist from the University of the Cumberlands.

Leslie Peveler, the newly-hired DCPS director of elementary education, said Velotta will be a wonderful principal at Audubon.

“She has extensive knowledge of strong instructional practice, a genuine passion to lead others, and a commitment to put students first,” Peveler said. “Audubon’s school community has high expectations and Sarah will continue that tradition of excellence. I am excited to work alongside her.”

