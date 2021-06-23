WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Ruben “Freeman” Keith, 84, passed away June 3, 2020. Freeman was born to Bailey and Opal Keith on Sept. 6, 1935, in Nortonville. It was there, he married the love of his life, Lela Dunbar Keith; they had two beautiful daughters. They moved to Tampa and Orlando before planting their roots in Winter Haven, Florida, where they have resided until this day. Freeman played basketball for the University of Tampa from 1959-61. He was a captain in the Florida National Guard and a master mason of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky, F. & A.M. He owned and operated an electrical supply company for many years. He and his wife loved to experience other cultures together and traveled to over 50 countries and all 50 states.