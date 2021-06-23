Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The House of Flowers: The Movie’ on Netflix

By Anying Guo
Washington Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiesta Key (MTV at 8) Island life reveals there are cracks in Juliette and Sam’s relationship, and no one has an interest in Cara’s apologies. Kung Fu (CW at 8) Nicky follows a lead to a quiet town in Canada, and Zhilan joins forces with Kerwin Tan. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8)...

www.washingtonpost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Crystal
Person
Masaharu Morimoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Apologies#Eastern#Abc#Nbc#The Parisian Agency#The House Of Flowers#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

6 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Movie theaters may be back, but there's still something so comforting about getting cozy, preparing some snacks, and then streaming a film in your own home. Obviously, Netflix has you covered on that front, but what to choose? To narrow things down, we've rounded up this list of some of the most significant additions to the streaming service over the last couple of weeks. Want to watch Liam Neeson drive a truck across a frozen ocean or Kevin Hart be a girl dad? How about a rom-com where the love interest is also the villain? All of that and more are ahead, so read on for some of the best movies new to Netflix the weekend of June 25.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Tom Hanks Movie Was Just Added To Netflix

Take one of the greatest directors to pick up a megaphone and pair him with an actor widely lauded as one of the most talented, acclaimed and popular movie stars of the modern era, and you’re almost guaranteed a certain level of quality. Based on their reputations, then, it’s no surprise that the collaborations between Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks have almost always delivered.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

best action movies on Netflix in 2021

There are so many good action movies on Netflix right now. To help you find the perfect movie for you tonight, we ranked the best action movies on Netflix right now. So far, there are 29 action movies for you to watch on Netflix. Netflix is a force to be...
TV & VideosWyoming Tribune Eagle

Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for July 4-10

Fourth of July celebrations. Last year, the pandemic kept most of us cooped up inside on Independence Day. So we can’t blame you if you don’t want to be anchored to the couch this weekend. Still, television offers some celebratory options and pyrotechnic displays look pretty cool in HD. The highlights include “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” (6 p.m. Sunday, NBC), boasting an impressive light show from New York City, along with performances by Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic, Reba McEntire and more. And then there’s “A Capitol Fourth” (6 p.m. Sunday, PBS). Vanessa Williams hosts the special featuring fireworks from Washington, D.C., and performances from around the nation. The talent list includes Cynthia Erivo, Alan Jackson, Gladys Knight, Jennifer Nettles, Micky Guyton and others.
Moviespurewow.com

Love ‘Bridgerton’? You Need to Watch Netflix’s New #9-Ranked Movie

There’s something oddly calming about watching a period drama like Bridgerton. Not only do they take us back in time, but they also remind us why corsets didn’t stick around for very long. That’s exactly the case with Netflix’s all-new romantic flick: Silver Skates. The Russian film recently premiered on...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘SharkFest’ and Chris Hemsworth, ‘The Beast Must Die,’ A Hart-Felt ‘Celebrity IOU,’ ‘All-American’ Spinoff

The onslaught of summer shark programming begins with the launch of National Geographic’s SharkFest, kicking off with Thor’s Chris Hemsworth swimming among sharks. Cush Jumbo may have left The Good Fight, but she dominates The Beast Must Die, a British thriller about a grieving mother seeking vengeance. Kevin Hart honors his trainer with an emotional Celebrity IOU. The CW’s All American sets up its Homecoming spinoff with a backdoor pilot. A selective critical checklist of notable Monday TV:
TV & Videosepicstream.com

The Ending of Awake Netflix Movie Explained

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. A new Netflix movie has been boggling the minds of the viewers as the sci-fi thriller film Awake would literally make you think about what happened in the end. In a world where everyone suddenly stopped sleeping, the mystery unfolds as the daughter of Jill Adams, Matilda, remained to be the only one who can shut her eyes and doze off.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Adding One of Robert De Niro's Funniest Movies This Week

One of Robert De Niro's funniest movies is coming to Netflix this summer! Midnight Run will start streaming on the popular streaming platform starting July 1. The film premiered in 1988 and tells the story of an accountant who jumps bail and gets chased by the FBI and mafia. De...
TV & VideosPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Steven Spielberg to produce movies for Netflix

Steven Spielberg’s production company, Amblin, has signed a deal with Netflix to make “multiple new feature films per year” for the streaming service. This is great news for fans of his work. The deal covers at least two films per year, but we don’t know if Spielberg will directing any...
TV & VideosPosted by
Reuters

Netflix reaches for the moon with movie deal

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s the start of summer and the war over content is getting even hotter. Netflix (NFLX.O) said on Monday it struck an agreement with famed “Jaws” director Steven Spielberg and his studio Amblin Partners to produce films. Netflix may be one of the most popular streaming services around with over 200 million subscribers but even the king can be paranoid about losing his crown.
Movieseasyreadernews.com

Best Classic Horror Movies on Netflix

This list of best classic horror movies is especially for Netflix fans! If you love creepy movies with gripping plot twists and visual effects that see you hiding behind your sofa, then browse our list and enjoy!. You surely love good horror if you are reading this. Nowadays we like...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on June 22

Netflix is notoriously mum on viewership numbers, but the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list at least gives us some idea of what's working for the streaming service and what isn't. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Tuesday, June 22 still sees Manifest on top, the lone bit of good news for Manifest fans, as they just learned that Netflix had passed on saving the show from cancellation. In second is Sweet Tooth, which has been in first or second since it debuted in early June. The Spanish YA thriller Elite moves up to the third spot, while the zombie drama Black Summer drops to No. 5.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

What to watch: ‘Luca’ on Disney Plus, a new season of ‘The Good Fight’ and ‘Sweet Tooth’ on Netflix

Wondering what to watch this week? Check out our weekly film and TV recommendations. We want to know what you’re streaming, too. Click here to share your picks with us. “Luca” Now streaming on Disney+ and not playing at a theater near you, Pixar’s new, engaging animated feature “Luca” is set among both humans and sea creatures who pass for human once they’re on land. At heart, director Enrico ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy