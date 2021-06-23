Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Lack of spectators during pandemic has noticeable effect on athletes’ performance

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout an audience, men run slower and women faster: The lack of spectators during the coronavirus pandemic appears to have had a noticeable effect on the performance of athletes at the 2020 Biathlon World Cup, a new study by Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) in Psychology of Sport and Exercise shows. According to the new analysis, women also performed better in complex tasks, such as shooting, when an audience was present while men did not.

www.news-medical.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Specific Performance#Pandemic#Martin Luther University#Mlu#Sprint#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsTODAY.com

The neuroscience behind peak athletic performance at the Olympics

For Olympic athletes, the drive for perfection is almost superhuman and requires countless hours of training and repetition to ensure the mind and body work in perfect harmony. Dr. Lindsay Shaw is a senior sport psychophysiologist for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and helps athletes explore the brain's role in achieving peak athletic performance. “Changing the Games” is a 10-part video series produced in collaboration with Lyda Hill Philanthropies.
Barnegat Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Graduation During A Pandemic

BARNEGAT – Barnegat High School celebrated the Class of 2021 with an outdoor ceremony, demonstrating an amazing sense of camaraderie after a challenging year. Shouts and applause rang through the football stadium as each of the 250 graduates accepted their diplomas. It appeared as if they were “all in it together” – because they were.
Public HealthConnecticut Post

Less competition, focused training during pandemic leads to record-setting track and field performances

Record-setting performances during the boys and girls CIAC Class and State Open outdoor track and field meets aren’t an uncommon occurrence. But as many of Connecticut’s elite boys and girls track and field athletes prepare to compete in the NASF National Outdoor Track Meet in Oregon this week, it is hard to overlook the fact a combined 19 boys and girls CIAC records fall during the recent CIAC outdoor season.
Birmingham, ALwtvy.com

Type 2 diabetes in children has tripled during the pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study from the American Diabetes Association shows pediatric cases doubled nationwide during the pandemic. Health experts at Children’s of Alabama said that number has actually tripled in our state. They said this rise in cases is another symptom of the coronavirus pandemic, which made...
Public Healthwestbendnews.net

Now that COVID Health Orders Have Been Lifted, Focus on Brain Health

Now that Ohio has lifted its COVID health orders, the Alzheimer’s Association suggests people focus on improving their cognitive health as an important part of their return to normal. “The past year has been extremely challenging for most people,” said Pam Myers, Program Director for the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

CRISPRa identifies potassium channels as neuronal entry factors and druggable targets for SARS-CoV-2

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) causes various symptoms that go beyond respiratory problems. Neurological, cardiac, and other issues can emerge during infection and after recovery in long COVID, suggesting SARS-CoV-2 invades several organs. However, how SARS-CoV-2 invades the brain — whether directly or indirectly — remains under investigation.
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Study shows sleeping with the television on could promote weight gain

We already know the main external factors that increase the risk of obesity: lack of physical activity, a high-calorie diet, stress, and sleep quality. But a new study has gone further on this last factor: the impact of light on weight gain. According to the researchers, turning off the television...
Boulder, COstudyfinds.org

5-minute breathing workout can lower blood pressure better than exercise, medication

BOULDER, Colo. — A five-minute workout that scientists call “strength training for your breathing muscles” is proving to lower blood pressure as well as or even better than traditional exercise and prescription drugs. Researchers from the University of Colorado-Boulder say this groundbreaking exercise makes use of a hand-held device which provides resistance as the user breathes. Simply put, as you suck in air, the tube tries to suck it back in.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New study attempts to characterize long-COVID in all its complexity

Many studies have reported lingering effects from severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. These post-viral complications have come to be known as long-COVID. However, the rapid onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and rush to publish potentially helpful data has led to a lack of standardization of phenotypic reporting, making analysis of the data and the resulting discovery of trends difficult.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

People Become Smellier As They Age, Science Says

According to a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, older people emit a smell that is characteristic of their old age, colloquially referred to as 'old person smell.'. An odour that is particular to older people. Though not the nicest thing to say about old folks, there is...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy