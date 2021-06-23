Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Charles’ 34 points, 16 rebounds help snap Storm’s win streak

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTn8K_0acfgUMe00

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Tina Charles had 34 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, and the short-handed Washington Mystics made 16 3-pointers in an 87-83 victory over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night.

Charles rebounded a miss by Breanna Stewart and got it to Leilani Mitchell, who made two free throws with 4.3 seconds left for a four-point advantage. After a timeout, Seattle was off on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Charles, who finished two points shy of tying a career high, became the first player in WNBA history with 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds in back-to-back games. Charles also passed Lisa Leslie for eighth on the league’s career scoring list.

Mitchell finished with 19 points and seven assists for Washington (7-6), which won its third straight. Ariel Atkins and Theresa Plaisance each added 10 points. Washington only had eight healthy players because of a wave of injuries. They were missing Natasha Cloud and Myisha Hines-Allen — the latest two to get injured last week.

They still had Charles though, who has had a stellar first season with Washington. She had 17 points and five rebounds in the first half to help Washington build a 43-36 lead. She added 12 points in the third quarter, making all five of her shots.

Jewell Loyd led Seattle (12-3) with 23 points and nine assists. Stewart had 17 points and eight rebounds and Mercedes Russell and Candice Dupree each scored 10 for the Storm, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Dupree moved into fourth on the WNBA career scoring list, passing Cappie Pondexter, and Loyd reached 3,000 career points.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

498K+
Followers
267K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leilani Mitchell
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Mercedes Russell
Person
Lisa Leslie
Person
Theresa Plaisance
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Candice Dupree
Person
Natasha Cloud
Person
Ariel Atkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Mystics#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
WNBA
Related
NBAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Washington Mystics end Storm's winning streak at five games

EVERETT — For the second time this season, the Storm put its fate in the hands of Breanna Stewart in the final seconds with the game on the line. Trailing by two points, Stewart drove into the paint with Tina Charles in tow and missed a short jumper with 7.6 seconds left, which proved to be costly in Seattle’s 87-83 loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.
NBANBC Washington

Mystics' Tina Charles Records 30 Points, 15 Rebounds in Homecoming Vs. Liberty

Tina Charles puts up 30 and 15 in homecoming vs. Liberty originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Betnijah Laney scored 19 points and Jazmine Jones had 12 of her 17 points in the second half to help the New York Liberty rally from an 18-point deficit and beat the Washington Mystics 82-79 on Saturday, spoiling the homecoming of Tina Charles.
NBAsaturdaydownsouth.com

Bronny James replicates LeBron's famous dunk in same gym as dad

Bronny James played in an AAU game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio, the alma mater of his father and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. But what he pulled off in the game will be part of his growing resume of highlight-reel plays. The younger James threw...
NBABBC

NBA play-offs: Milwaukee Bucks reach final after beating Atlanta Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 by overcoming the Atlanta Hawks to win the Eastern Conference title. The Bucks earned a 118-107 victory in game six to claim the best-of-seven series 4-2. Khris Middleton scored 32 points and Jrue Holiday 27 to propel...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Thunder trade lands Kemba Walker in L.A.

The Los Angeles Clippers made team history this year as they made the Western Conference Finals for the first-time in their 51-year history. They came very close to making their first NBA Finals appearance as well, but they were unable to overcome the Phoenix Suns, in large part because Kawhi Leonard was out.
NBAAOL Corp

NBA playoffs: Khris Middleton leads Giannis-less Bucks to first NBA Finals since 1974

For the first time since the days of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals. The Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 on Saturday to win the Eastern Conference finals in six games, despite missing Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for the last two-and-a-half games. Milwaukee will now face the Phoenix Suns for their first championship since 1971.
NBACBS Sports

Bucks-Hawks picks, NBA playoff betting odds: Lean on Atlanta to force Game 7, with or without Trae Young

The story of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals was the players who were too injured to play. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter and Donte DiVincenzo all missed the game, but I don't think it should be lost in Milwaukee's win that the Atlanta Hawks had several other players known to be dealing with injuries whereas the rest of the Bucks roster appears more or less healthy. Bogdan Bogdanovic has been listed on the injury report all series with knee soreness. Clint Capela was questionable in Game 5 due to eye inflammation. Cam Reddish went down in February, and despite flashing his typical upside, has still only played 63 minutes since then.
Saint Joseph, MOPosted by
St. Joseph News-Press

Mustangs win streak snapped by A's

The St. Joseph Mustangs looked to extend their win streak to five games Wednesday, but the Clarinda A’s ultimately got the best of them, securing a 17-8 victory over the home team at Phil Welch Stadium. After going 7-3 in their last 10 games, the Mustangs move to 9-7 overall...
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners’ win streak snapped as Márquez leads Rockies to 5-2 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story homered twice, German Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Wednesday for just their sixth road victory this season. Rockies 5, Mariners 2: Box score. Story had a solo shot in the fourth...
Helena, MT406mtsports.com

Missoula Mavericks snap win streak of Helena Senators

HELENA -- Prior to Tuesday night, it had been three weeks since the Helena Senators American Legion baseball team had dropped a game. But everything comes to an end and at Kindrick Legion Field, on a picture perfect night for baseball, the Missoula Mavericks ended Helena's nine-game winning streak with a 6-4 win in the first of two games of a Legion AA doubleheader. Missoula finished off a sweep with a 9-4 win in Game two.
Baseballkciiradio.com

Blue Raiders Snap Golden Hawk Winning Streak

Nothing went according to plan Thursday for the No. 7 ranked Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team. On a night where they were supposed to host Anamosa at Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman for a single varsity game that started at seven, they traveled to Anamosa for a 5p.m. start due to weather and field conditions in Wellman, and fell by a 7-5 score. Mid-Prairie came out firing, leading 4-0 after two innings. The Hawks piled up three runs on three hits in the first with Keegan Gingerich singling home Karson Grout and Vinny Bowlin driving in Gingerich with a ground out. Cam Pickard scored a run in the second. Anamosa answered with four runs on four hits in the third to tie the game. Things stayed that way until the sixth when senior Kayden Reinier delivered a two out, RBI single that brought home Will Cavanagh and gave the Hawks a 5-4 advantage. In the bottom of the inning however, Anamosa came up with some two out magic of their own, when Trae Klaat cracked a two out, bases clearing double that scored three and proved to be the game winning hit. After the game, Mid-Prairie head coach Kyle Mullet talked about what he saw as the difference. “You can see the fight in our guys and we’re playing good baseball. So many things can go for you or against you in a game. I feel like we’re playing the way we need to play. We are still putting the ball in play, still getting our hits. We have to have some luck come our way. We need to crisp it up at times. In the middle of the game, we let our guard down, like tonight. We got out to a 4-0 lead and get to comfortable. We need to stay focused and confident.”
Beloit, WIQuad-Cities Times

River Bandits' 7-game win streak snapped

BELOIT, Wis. – Fresh off of their first sweep of the season, the Quad Cities River Bandits saw their season-best seven-game win streak come to an end on Tuesday, as they dropped a 4-3 decision to the Beloit Snappers at Pohlman Field. The hosting Snappers scored single runs in four...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Heat Notes: Spoelstra, Salary Cap, Robinson, Herro

Erik Spoelstra will have his first stint with USA Basketball this summer, according to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, who writes that the Heat head coach will have a role as the coach of the U.S. Select Team. That squad will be made up primarily of younger players and will practice and scrimmage against the Olympic roster. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will be among the players on that Select Team, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link).
MLBKTLO

Pirates snap 9-game losing streak vs. Cardinals with win

ST. LOUIS (AP)  Bryan Reynolds had a three-run homer among his three hits, Chad Kuhl pitched six strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a nine-game losing streak against the St. Louis Cardinals with an 8-2 victory Thursday night. Adam Frazier and Phillip Evans also homered for Pittsburgh in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy