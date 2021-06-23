Good news on state tax cuts

Tears for the many poor and working-class people who have struggled with the stresses of the pandemic and suffered financially and emotionally. Jeers to Ohio’s legislators as they choose to feather the nests of the wealthy, while turning a blind eye to the needs of our citizens. This is not the time to reduce Ohio’s income from taxes - and it’s past the time for anyone to believe that the trickle-down effect really works. Instead, it is time to improve education along with training for skilled jobs, address the multiple sources of systemic racism, pay for unprecedented unemployment benefits and other pandemic-related expenses, reduce the sources of crime, help the environment, find ways to reduce the political polarization which is damaging our communities, and provide better mental health and addiction services.