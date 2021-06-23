Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Good news on state tax cuts

By Give Schell’s an even break
Sentinel
 13 days ago

Minnesota legislators have been in special session for a week to pass state budget bills. They are still working on those, but they did get a significant piece of legislation finished last week. Legislators agreed on a nearly $1 billion tax cut bill that focuses most of its benefits to...

www.fairmontsentinel.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Legislature#Affordable Housing#Youth Homelessness#Tax Credit#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
PPP
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Opinion: State Budget Good, But Could Be Better

Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is pleased that the 2021-2022 state budget will maintain funding for programs important to Pennsylvania farmers and address two important tax issues, but believes additional investments are needed to strengthen the state’s number one industry and grow rural communities throughout the commonwealth. As part of the overall...
PoliticsPosted by
Cleveland.com

Instead of tax cuts for the wealthy, lawmakers should focus on Ohioans’ well-being

Tears for the many poor and working-class people who have struggled with the stresses of the pandemic and suffered financially and emotionally. Jeers to Ohio’s legislators as they choose to feather the nests of the wealthy, while turning a blind eye to the needs of our citizens. This is not the time to reduce Ohio’s income from taxes - and it’s past the time for anyone to believe that the trickle-down effect really works. Instead, it is time to improve education along with training for skilled jobs, address the multiple sources of systemic racism, pay for unprecedented unemployment benefits and other pandemic-related expenses, reduce the sources of crime, help the environment, find ways to reduce the political polarization which is damaging our communities, and provide better mental health and addiction services.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Federal judge slaps down Biden’s move to limit states’ tax cuts

A federal judge ruled that a provision in President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law limiting states from cutting taxes is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Douglas Cole issued the permanent injunction requested by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican who argued the administration was trying to impose a “tax mandate” on states.
Politicswillmarradio.com

Walz signs budget, tax cut bills

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz called it a "good day" during a ceremonial signing of Minnesota's two-year budget yesterday. Lawmakers wrapped up all the details ahead of the deadline--avoiding a partial government shutdown. Walz says much of the budget reflects hardships endured during COVID. He said "there are investments made for frontline workers, those nurses, those nursing home workers, those food service workers, those food processers, folks who had to go to work to make sure that we could eat...folks that had to go to work to care for our children, that police and firefighters and doctors and nurses could go to work." The budget also includes one-point-two billion dollars for E-12 education, 70 million in COVID relief for small businesses, and 80 million in economic recovery grants.
Madison, WIdrydenwire.com

Senator Stafsholt Takes A Vote To Cut Your Taxes

Madison, WI – Rob Stafsholt (R - New Richmond) issued the following statement after voting for the 2021-23 state budget:. “I am pleased to have cast my vote for the 2021-23 Wisconsin budget. This budget is a truly historic, conservative budget that cuts taxes for the middle class, invests in education and healthcare, and increases Wisconsin’s rainy day fund. It is my hope that Governor Evers signs this bipartisan budget into law. I’d like to commend committee members for their due diligence and hard work.”
Income TaxKPVI Newschannel 6

Arizonans to see largest tax cut in state history

(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has set the wheels in motion for the largest personal income tax cut in the state’s 109-year history. Ducey announced he has signed a package of bills that comprise the $13 billion state budget for fiscal year 2022, which began Thursday. "Today,...
Madison, WIdrydenwire.com

Rep. Magnafici Votes To Cut Taxes

MADISON, WI -- Representative Gae Magnafici (R – Dresser) released the following statement after voting to cut Wisconsinites’ taxes by over $3.3 billion:. “I voted to turn Governor Evers’ liberal wish list into an actual budget capable of funding Wisconsin’s priorities. I am taking a $1 billion tax increase from Governor Evers and turning it into a $3.4 billion tax cut.
Income TaxWKYC

Income tax cut isn't much of a cut for Ohioans

As part of Ohio’s $75 billion two-year budget, lawmakers approved a 3% across-the-board income tax cut. Many believe the cut is another way to make the Buckeye state more competitive with the rest of the country when it comes to attracting jobs. “Some of those fastest-growing states are Texas and...
PoliticsLaw.com

'Good News': Budget Pumps Millions of Dollars Into State Courts

State lawmakers late Monday approved elements of a $262 billion budget package that restores $200 million in previously cut court funding and provides another $60 million to address case backlogs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget reflects the huge tax revenue windfall California enjoyed this year and is largely...
Income TaxBeloit Daily News

Tax cut proposal has Democrats playing defense

Republican legislators have put Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers up for reelection next year in a position where voters might ask them “Why did you veto or vote against a $3.4 billion tax cut?”. Republican leaders added what could be a popular tax cut to the Joint Finance...
Income TaxSeacoast Online

Opinion/Column: NH state budget cuts taxes, funds essential services

With revenues at all-time highs in FY2021, this was the year to reduce tax rates. Our business tax revenues have been soaring after a series of business tax rate cuts the last several years aiding in creating a business-friendly environment resulting in more business activity. Not only have a significant...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s rich would see major tax cuts under new state budget plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Even though legislative Republicans have been touting what they’ve called a 3% across-the-board state income-tax cut in the new state budget plan, Ohio’s richest would actually see cuts far greater than that under the bill. That’s because the state budget plan, which passed the legislature nearly unanimously on Monday...
Arizona Statebondbuyer.com

Arizona Republicans pass state budget that cuts income tax rates

Just three days before the start of a new fiscal year, Arizona lawmakers and Gov. Doug Ducey have agreed on a $12.8 billion budget that includes what they call the largest tax cut in state history. “We achieved a tax cut that will protect working families and small businesses, we’re...
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Tax cut in, ProMedica language out of state budget

COLUMBUS — A final $75 billion, two-year budget overwhelmingly approved by the Ohio House and Senate Monday night promises a 3 percent income tax cut across the board. The Ohio Senate voted 32-1 in favor of the final spending plan with Sen. Teresa Fedor (D., Toledo) the sole negative vote. A House vote followed a short time later with an 82-13 bipartisan vote.
Congress & CourtsUrban Milwaukee

Campaign Cash: Special Interests Push for Tax Cut

Dozens of special interests are backing a Republican bill that would provide businesses with a $200 million tax cut. The measure, Senate Bill 189, would exempt all business and manufacturing personal property from property tax assessments, beginning with tax assessments as of January 1, 2022. The groups supporting the bill include manufacturing, business, construction, tourism, banking, agriculture, insurance, and real estate interests.
EconomyPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

GOP Plan Cuts Business Property Taxes

A plan that would eliminate taxes on business property passed the Legislature’s finance committee Wednesday, but its future remained linked to funding in the state budget and the prospect of a governor’s veto. The phaseout of the so-called personal property tax has long been a priority of Wisconsin’s business lobby,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy