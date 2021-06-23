Good news on state tax cuts

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz called it a "good day" during a ceremonial signing of Minnesota's two-year budget yesterday. Lawmakers wrapped up all the details ahead of the deadline--avoiding a partial government shutdown. Walz says much of the budget reflects hardships endured during COVID. He said "there are investments made for frontline workers, those nurses, those nursing home workers, those food service workers, those food processers, folks who had to go to work to make sure that we could eat...folks that had to go to work to care for our children, that police and firefighters and doctors and nurses could go to work." The budget also includes one-point-two billion dollars for E-12 education, 70 million in COVID relief for small businesses, and 80 million in economic recovery grants.