DeSclafani wins again, Flores HR as Giants top Angels 5-0

By JOE REEDY
The Associated Press
 13 days ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants aren’t showing any signs of slowing down.

The right-hander allowed three hits over seven sharp innings Tuesday night in a 5-0 victory against the Los Angeles Angels. The surprising NL West leaders have won seven of eight and are a season-high 21 games over .500 with the best record in the majors at 47-26 and a three-game lead over the Dodgers.

“It is definitely fun to be a part of it. I feel like everyone is contributing,” said DeSclafani, who struck out nine in winning his fourth straight start. “No one is trying to get too big. Everyone is staying in their approach and things are taking care of themselves.”

DeSclafani (8-2) did not permit a hit after the second inning and retired 18 of the last 19 batters he faced.

Since giving up 10 earned runs against the Dodgers on May 23, DeSclafani has allowed only six runs (five earned) in his last five starts for a 1.42 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .171 batting average (19 for 111).

“I feel like he has been the same pitcher all year long. He has been real good with the fastball and excellent with the slider,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “He has been fearless and attacking the strike zone.”

Wilmer Flores provided some of the early offensive support with a home run during a four-run first inning.

Flores, who homered twice in Sunday’s win over Philadelphia, extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a two-run shot off Andrew Heaney (4-5) to make it 4-0. Four of Flores’ seven home runs have come during his hitting streak.

Mauricio Dubón also went deep and Brandon Crawford had three hits for San Francisco.

The Giants struck early, with all their runs coming in the first two innings. After Buster Posey’s grounder scored Mike Yastrzemski, Brandon Belt drove in Darin Ruf with a perfect bunt down the third-base line that stayed fair to make it 2-0.

“That was the most important play all year. It was perfect timing and a creative way over a left-hander to keep them on the ropes,” Kapler said.

Dubón led off the second with a drive that just cleared the wall in right-center for his fifth homer of the season.

Heaney went six innings and allowed five runs on 10 hits while tying a season high in strikeouts with 10.

Los Angeles’ best chance to get to DeSclafani came in the second inning when Max Stassi led off with a single and advanced to third on José Iglesias’ double. But Luis Rengifo and David Fletcher were retired on fly balls to the outfield not deep enough to advance the runners, and Justin Upton struck out to end the inning.

“If you don’t get to him early, he is going to settle in. We had opportunities early and nothing happened. If we did it would have been a different game,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said.

UPTON EXITS

Upton left the game due to lower back tightness after striking out in the second inning. Maddon said the team should know more before Wednesday’s game.

If Upton is unable to play, that could mean Shohei Ohtani might not hit, as he is scheduled to take the mound. Ohtani has hit in seven of his 10 pitching starts this season, but Maddon might not want to do that if he has a short bench.

If Ohtani is in the lineup, it would mark the first time in a major league game that the NL team uses a designated hitter and the AL team does not, since the interleague game is being played in an AL park.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (right shoulder strain) threw a bullpen Monday. Kapler said it went well but did not indicate when the next one is scheduled. ... INF Tommy La Stella (left hamstring strain) went 0 for 3 for Triple-A Sacramento in the first game of his rehab assignment. La Stella is on the 60-day injured list and isn’t eligible to come off until July 4.

Angels: LHP José Quintana pitched a scoreless seventh inning in his first game since being activated Monday. The left-hander went on the IL due to left shoulder inflammation, but lost his spot in the rotation due to a 1-3 record and the continued improvement shown by Patrick Sandoval with wins in his last two outings.

San Francisco RHP Kevin Gausman opposes Ohtani in what might be the day’s best pitching matchup. Gausman (8-1) is second in the majors with a 1.51 ERA and tied for fourth in wins. Ohtani (3-1, 2.70 ERA) has 50 strikeouts in his last seven starts.

___

MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Registers fourth straight win

DeSclafani (8-2) earned the win over the Angels on Tuesday, pitching seven scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and two walks whiles striking out nine. The right-hander was dominant in the outing, enjoying an early 5-0 lead and preventing Los Angeles from mounting any hint of a comeback. He tied his season high with strikeouts while inducing 16 swings-and-misses across 97 total pitches. After a pair of subpar outings in late May, DeSclafani has won each of his four starts in June, giving up a combined three earned runs over 27 innings. He'll carry a strong 2.77 ERA into his next start, which is likely to come on the road against the Dodgers early next week.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Surrenders three homers

DeSclafani (8-3) took the 3-2 loss at the hands of the Dodgers on Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts. DeSclafani calmed down after allowing back-to-back solo shots to Mookie Betts and Max Muncy in the bottom of the first to allow only one more run, but the three runs proved too much for San Francisco to overcome. This was the right hander's first loss in over a month -- the last one also came against Los Angeles, on May 23 -- and he's now permitted three runs or less in six straight starts.
MLBcbslocal.com

Slater Hits Late 2-Run Homer, Giants Beat Diamondbacks 6-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Austin Slater hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, Mike Yastrzemski also had a two-run shot and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Saturday night. The Giants hit three homers to end a season-long four-game losing streak in an...
MLBwesb.com

Angels Top Yankees 5-3

The Los Angeles Angels topped the New York Yankees 5-3 last night at Yankee Stadium. Angels two-way sensation, Shohei Ohtani pounded his hardest-hit home run of the season in another dismal first inning by New York starter Michael King. The home run was the ninth in 12 games and MLB leading 26th this season for Ohtani, who is slated to pitch against the Yankees tomorrow night.
MLBdallassun.com

Late HR gives Giants 6-5 win over Diamondbacks

Austin Slater's two-run home run to center field in the top of the eighth inning was the difference in the San Francisco Giants' 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night in Phoenix. Slater's first extra-base hit since May 30 traveled 463 feet. Brandon Crawford and Donovan Solano each...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

DeSclafani scheduled to start for Giants at Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (52-30, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-62, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (8-3, 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-4, 3.08 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +141, Giants -163; over/under is 9...
MLBABC30 Fresno

Ohtani hits 31st HR, Lagares ends Angels' 6-5 win over O's

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- - For the second time in three days, the Los Angeles Angels took an early lead with a homer by Shohei Ohtani, only to give away the advantage when their pitchers faltered against Baltimore. And for the second time in three days, the Angels got a walk-off...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Nearly tosses complete game

DeSclafani (9-3) won Sunday's 5-2 game against Arizona, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 8.2 innings. DeSclafani was spotted an early lead and allowed a run apiece in the seventh and ninth before being removed with two outs and a runner on first in the final frame. Manager Gabe Kapler left him in for 107 pitches which ties his season high, as he came just short of completing his third game of the season.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Ohtani first All-Star picked as pitcher and hitter

NEW YORK — Shohei Ohtani achieved a first in the near century history of baseball's All-Star Game: selection as both a hitter and pitcher. The Los Angeles Angels' two-way sensation was among the American League starting pitchers picked Sunday for the July 13 showcase at Denver's Coors Field. Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs, had already been elected by fans to start as the AL's designated hitter.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Homers again in win

Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Orioles. Ohtani went deep off of Tom Eshelman in the third inning for his league-leading 31st home run of the year. He has eight homers in his last nine games and has firmly entrenched himself ahead of everyone else as the home run king in baseball. For the year Ohtani is slashing .278/.366/.704 with 52 extra-base hits, 67 RBI, 60 runs scored, 12 steals and a 36:89 BB:K over 317 plate appearances.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants lose Posey (thumb) but take down Diamondbacks

Austin Slater and Darin Ruf hit long homers and Anthony DeSclafani pitched 8 2/3 solid innings as the San Francisco Giants notched a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday night in Phoenix. The Giants lost seven-time All-Star catcher Buster Posey with a left thumb contusion in the sixth...
MLBgiants365.com

DeSclafani dominates, Posey hurt, Giants beat D-backs 5-2

Anthony DeSclafani threw 8 2/3 effective innings, Austin Slater and Darin Ruf both homered and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Sunday night for their third straight victory. There was also bad news for the Giants as All-Star catcher Buster Posey left the game with a left thumb contusion. The team said X-rays were negative.
MLBWhittier Daily News

Angels come up just short in comeback bid against Red Sox

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate in the ninth inning as a packed Angel Stadium rocked with chants of “MVP! MVP!”. He then yanked a shot at 101 mph, but exactly in the wrong place. Ohtani’s ninth-inning bullet one-hopped into the glove of second baseman Christian Arroyo, positioned...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 5, Angels 4: Homers, outfield defense and a (mostly) strong bullpen

Another day, another way to win for this Red Sox team. In some ways this was a typical win. They got a couple of big swings from the offense, with Christian Arroyo and Rafael Devers each hitting homers to lead the way at the plate. On the mound, Martín Pérez wasn’t dominant, but he was solid. Put those two together, and a win isn’t crazy. Except the offense did waste a whole lot of chances, and Pérez did get into a few jams. The latter was solved with great outfield defense, as the group came through with two big outfield assists for Pérez along with a leaping grab at the wall. And the not capitalizing on chances? Well, that was solved by the bullpen once again getting the job done and shutting doors, for the most part anyway.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s outfield defense steals show in 5-4 win over Angels; Adam Ottavino retires Shohei Ohtani for dramatic final out

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Over the weekend, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said his club’s outfield defense was elite. On Monday night in Anaheim, it looked the part. Danny Santana and Kiké Hernández each threw out runners from the outfield while Christian Arroyo and Rafael Devers both homered as the Red Sox beat the Angels, 5-4, in the opener of a three-game series at Angel Stadium. Boston has now won three of the first four games on its west-coast trip and stands at 54-42 on the season.

