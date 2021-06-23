Cancel
European Stocks Close Lower Despite Bumper PMIs and Dovish Fed Comments

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — European stocks dropped on Wednesday despite Purchasing Managers' Indexes showing booming business growth in the euro zone. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the session down about 0.6%, with utilities stocks falling 1.4% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses slipped into negative territory. The first...

