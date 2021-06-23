Superman & Lois: [SPOILER] Dies in “A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events”

Tonight's episode of Superman & Lois, titled "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events," marked the end of the road for a character who is a key figure in the Superman mythology -- at least unless there's some kind of last-minute misdirect happening. The death is not exactly something that will change the course of the series' future -- at least not as far as we can currently tell -- but it's certainly going to have an impact on Superman's life, and might set up a potential new character introduction in the next season or so. so let's dig into this one. Remember, there are spoilers ahead.