Alabama State

Pregnant woman jumps from apartment building to escape Alabama fire

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 14 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. — A pregnant woman from south Alabama was hospitalized after she jumped from her second-story apartment to escape a fire, authorities said.

The fire occurred in Mobile at about 5:30 a.m. CDT, AL.com reported.

According to a spokesperson with Mobile Fire-Rescue, flames and smoke started appearing at the Bay Oaks Apartments and it took crews about 40 minutes to put out the blaze, WBMA reported.

The woman, who is seven months pregnant, and her boyfriend, who also jumped from the second floor, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, WKRG reported.

Two other people were treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital with varying degrees of injuries, WPMI reported.

Eight families were displaced, a Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesperson told WBMA.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

