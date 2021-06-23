Opinion/Editorial: Saving bay must be U.S. effort

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: June 22 The Kansas City Star on hubris and COVID variants: The COVID-19 crisis isn’t over, and we shouldn’t act as if it is. Yes, yes, we’re tired of masks and social distancing. Crowds at the Truman Sports Complex, in the 18th & Vine Jazz District and at the neighborhood pool reflect the hunger for normalcy. At the grocery store, the movie theater, churches and synagogues, masks are gone and grins are back. Yet the latest numbers in Missouri suggest such overconfidence can be dangerous, or even deadly. The state has led the nation in its rate of new COVID-19 cases over the past week, worrisome evidence that the viral disease is still a problem. The outbreak is especially concerning in rural areas, where vaccination and isolation are far less common. The new COVID-19 cases include the so-called delta variant, a highly-contagious mutation first found in India. “It is clear that the variant has become prevalent in...