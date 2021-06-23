Cancel
Day Trip Festival LA Relocates to New Venue

By Sarah Yong
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter tickets sold out so quickly for both days of the festival, Day Trip has opted to move to a new location. The venue will be moving from Berth 46 at LA Waterfront to The Lot at Hollywood Park, located adjacent to SoFi Stadium. DTF will take over the beautiful lakefront grounds. The new location offers lots of room for guests to dance in the sunshine with a fishbowl in hand. This change will now allow for a more spacious, improved layout. Additionally, there will also a limited amount of additional tickets released.

