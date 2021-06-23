Day Trip Festival LA Relocates to New Venue

There could be some more changes to Day Trip’s Festival. It was originally announced that the event would take place in San Pedro, California at the waterfront venue, Berth 46. However, we received official confirmation from Insomniac last week about the change in venue for the 2-day festival. It was decided by organizers to move the festival to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The two locations are about 30 minutes / 23 miles away from each other with no traffic. Insomniac made the decision to move so that there would be more dance space for the attendees and will improve the overall experience. Pasquale Rotella took to Day Trip’s Instagram to answer any questions and acknowledge some of the difficulties that fans were now facing because of the change.