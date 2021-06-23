Cancel
Fort Dodge, IA

King concert highlights 100th anniversary Sunday

Messenger
 13 days ago

The Karl L. King Municipal Band of Fort Dodge will continue its 2021 summer concert season 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Karl L. King Memorial Park, located in front of the library downtown at the City Square. Before the concert starts, beginning at 7 p.m., Dr. Scott Muntefering, from Wartburg College in Waverly, will tell the story of Karl King’s appearance with his band at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota, in September 1921.

