King concert highlights 100th anniversary Sunday
The Karl L. King Municipal Band of Fort Dodge will continue its 2021 summer concert season 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Karl L. King Memorial Park, located in front of the library downtown at the City Square. Before the concert starts, beginning at 7 p.m., Dr. Scott Muntefering, from Wartburg College in Waverly, will tell the story of Karl King’s appearance with his band at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota, in September 1921.www.messengernews.net