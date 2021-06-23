3 Movies that were filmed in Cedar Hill

Gordon Cowie / Unsplash

Cedar Hill is a charming city situated along the eastern shore of the beautiful Joe Pool Lake.

The city is home to an estimated population of 45,028. The city's economy is mainly based on local businesses such as Pier 1 Imports, Macaroni Grill, David's Seafood, Hobby Lobby, and Sprouts Farmers Market. Cedar Hill has a considerable number of visitors annually as well as it possesses attractions like Dogwood Canyon and Cedar Hill State Park and also as it is a perfect place for fun activities like biking and hiking.

The city is not only known for its unique beauty and tourist attractions, but also for being a great location for many successful movies based in the Suburbs of Texas. Some of these movies are listed below.

Love Torn Between Two (2020)

A drama written by Renda Ates, Benét Embry, and directed by Benét Embry, Michael W. Green, and Renda Ates.

Pam, a young girl who has had a traumatizing past who is a positive soul that loves with her whole heart. She doesn't know about her terrifying past where she was given away to strangers by her own biological father as her parents git divorced and her mother is an alcoholic. Unfortunately, she doesn't have a clue about her foster family as well as her biological family. She has been a happy kid in middle school but has become a victim of drug abuse and depression when she was in high school. As an adult, just when she felt that she is done with all of her struggles, the real struggles begin as she always picks the wrong people to love. How do you think she handles the struggles that come in her way?

Filming locations

Dallas, Texas, USA

Cedar Hill, Texas, USA

The Process of Creative Deception (2001)

A thriller drama written by Annie Biggs, Tony Brownrigg, Christopher Romero, and directed by Christopher Romeo.

The story revolves around four artists who think that they can break the laws as they are intelligent. These artists include a painter named Samantha, a photographer named Sheldon, and Tylor who is a composer, and then a writer named Venice. These four artists live together in a studio that has been used as a warehouse before. Randi, who joins Samantha as her model decides to have her own path in the world of arts as she sees the four artists. The four decide to use her as the subject in one of their unethical experiments by pretending that they are supporting Randi to be an artist. But Randi is not as innocent as they think. What do you think Randi’s action against these artists?

Filming locations

Dallas, Texas, USA

Cedar Hill, Texas, USA

A Texas Tale (2005)

An action-comedy written by Andy Bowles and directed by Jason Rodriguez.

Johnny Roads, who has been recently famous as a hero among his city's people as he rescued a young boy from fire by risking his own life. Johnny's best friend Daniel Days is sharing his friend's happiness as they were friends for a long time and they have been there for each other through thick and thin and also they cherish the memories they had from. the beginning of their friendship.

The movie shows the unique personality of a Texan and the importance of friendship in life.

Filming location

Cedar Hill, Texas, USA

The Blackout (2018), Steps of Faith (2014), Ollie Hopnoodle's Haven of Bliss (1988), Hell House (2001), Rickey L Colbert Jr's Where the Truth Lies (2018) are some of the other movies that have been filmed in this beautiful city. Do share with us if you know more...

