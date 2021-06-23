Member Info for Deanok

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Mom + Pop Music has signed breakthrough artist SEB to a worldwide deal. The artist, whose captivating “seaside demo” – a dreamy, sonically inventive track has captivated fans and gatekeepers alike, earning millions of streams and a coveted spot on tastemaking playlists, including Spotify’s “Today’s Top Hits,” “Pop Rising” and "Songs Of Summer" and Apple Music’s “Viral Hits” and “Superbloom. The song will be on SEB’s forthcoming debut EP, It’s Okay, We’re Dreaming, set for release on July 30th. This collection finds the artist exploring themes of freedom and endless possibility that follows high school graduation, as the world opens up to youthful ambition.