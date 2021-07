Only 37 trades but nearly 122,000,000 shares traded maybe someone knows something ?. Hi there this is my first post on these boards! . Been following this for a while and just wanted to say thanks to all the regular posters for the info and analysis. Just wanted to check with the more kwoledgable here am I reading yesterdays tr1 right in that africa asia capital reduced their holding by 1.176%, threshold crossed on the 25th which corresponds to the price dipping to £1.15 . If my maths is right they sold just over 3.2 million shares ,would love to know how that fits in with velo's monthly trends and the general sentiment? many thanks...