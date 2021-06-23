Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Fighting the battle of weeds, weeds & more weeds

By Special to
L'Observateur
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is definitely here, and the weeds are growing like wildfire. Just about everywhere you look you see weeds in some form or fashion. Weeding is the bane of gardening. We like our garden beds to look nice and neat for all to see, along with our vegetable beds to be weed-free so our plants will not be starved out by these unwanted plants. In addition, they take away the moisture and nutrients our plants need. Below are the types of weeds per “Better Homes & Gardens” and steps you can take to help you maintain a weed-free garden from “Old World Garden Farms.”

lobservateur.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Weeds#Organic Soil#Soil Moisture#Garden Plants#Taprooted#Toughies#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningthemanual.com

How To Identify Poison Ivy Once and for All

Poison ivy is a scourge to many, but not all. Though an unpleasant, itchy result after touching anything like poison ivy, poison oak, or even poison sumac has been drilled into the minds of many, it’s actually a misconception. All of those plants contain a type of oil, urushiol, which many people have an allergic reaction to. Not everyone reacts to the plant, though.
GardeningA Beautiful Mess

Porch Plants That Are Hard To Kill

Over the years, I’ve killed a plant or two (200, that is). Over time, I’ve learned what plants are easiest to keep alive. In our current home, we have a covered front and back porch where lots of plants live. Because the porch is covered, these plants don’t get any rainwater and their lives are dependent on me watering them. For this reason, I’ve gravitated toward plants that thrive being watered several times a week instead of daily. Many of these are so hearty that I’ll also be able to bring them indoors in the fall and winter and they will survive until spring, a wonderful thing!
Animalswhvoradio.com

What’s Eating My Roses

Skeletonization is a term used to describe how an insect chews away a layer of the soft leaf tissue leaving behind the leaf veins. The thin layer remaining turns clear or brown and the uneaten veins appear like a skeleton. This results in an unsightly plant. Unfortunately, in the case of roses, there are many pests that skeletonize its leaves.
GardeningPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Creeping Thyme is The Perfect Plant for People Who Forget To Water

The plant creeping thyme is mostly known for its pleasant smell and cooking uses, but creeping thyme also makes great ground cover. The species known as Thymus genus is a large plant or herb that can be grown in moderate temperatures. They can grow upright but tend to spread out to cover the ground like a blanket, making them perfect for rock gardens or mulch replacements.
GardeningLifehacker

How to Use Mulch in Your Flowerbeds and Garden

If you read a lot of gardening how-to articles—including the ones on this site—you’ve probably noticed that mulch comes up a lot. Its ability to help your plants hydrated, as well as to keep weeds a bay make mulch a popular (albeit stinky) gardening supply. But there are different types...
AnimalsPosted by
GreenMatters

6 Effective and Natural Tips for Keeping Squirrels Out of the Garden

With all their acrobatic hijinks, cute features, and almost humanlike behaviors, squirrels certainly make for an entertaining backyard visitors. Gardeners might beg to differ with all of that, however. Squirrels are known to dig up garden beds looking for bulbs, eat all the best fruit off the vine, and nibble on leaves and flowers — so it;s no wonder that so many gardeners hate them. So how does a gardener keep squirrels out of their garden?
Gardeningcityline.tv

A Gardening Expert's Guide To Get Rid Of Weeds

Are you a frustrated gardener? Are there too many weeds in your garden? Frank Ferragine has some great tips to help you get rid of those weeds. Here are the top five best ways to get rid of weeds!. #1 Weed after a rain. Weeds after rain are easier to...
GardeningSun-Gazette

For easy, effective weeding, go back to the hoe

I’ll bet that in some corner of your toolshed or garage, an old hoe is leaning against a wall. A hoe that hasn’t seen use in a long, long time, having been replaced by, perhaps, a gasoline- or electric-powered tiller, chemical weed killers, or mulches. Hoeing is not much in...
GardeningPosted by
BobVila

The Best Tall Fescue Grass Seeds for a Lawn that Will Turn Heads

One of the most popular grass types, tall fescue, which is native to the European continent, was first brought to the U.S. in the early 1800s. The fescue genus (Festuca spp.) includes about a hundred varieties of grass. Tall fescue varieties number in the dozens, with more currently in development in the quest for the hardiest lawn seed.
Polk County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Weed is turning some lawns white

It seems that all of a sudden numerous lawn’s in Northwest Georgia are turning white. Well, it is not snow, nor is it leftover cotton from last fall. The cottony appearance is due to the presence of a weed called Facelis. Facelis is a winter annual member of the Astor...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Weed Seeds and Feed

Cattle, sheep and goat producers need to be on the lookout to make sure Palmer amaranth, leafy spurge and other invasive weed seeds don’t sneak in with grain screenings or dockage used as feed. When the whole seed is consumed, the hard, outside seed coat can protect the seed from...
Agriculturenatureworldnews.com

How To Start A Backyard Farm In 5 Easy Steps

As we increasingly live in cities away from nature, more and more people are experimenting with gardening and farming on their own property. Using your space for more than just grass is fun, sustainable, and fruitful (literally!). Whether you want to go big and invest in poultry equipment supplies or...
GardeningRedlands Daily Facts

Finding a great garden companion hiding in plain sight at home

I was organizing my ever-expanding plant and gardening book collection when I came upon a title that caught my eye. An hour quickly passed while I sat reading and re-reading certain perspicacious observations and recommendations from “Great Garden Companions” (Rodale Press, 1998) by Sally Jean Cunningham. It was now apparent that this was a book I should have carefully read and absorbed years ago, considering that it has sat on my shelf for over two decades and contains more wisdom than you would expect to find in several dozen books, put together, on horticultural subjects. By the way, there are plenty of copies of “Great Garden Companions” available through Internet vendors, and most of them are priced at under $20.
GardeningGrand Forks Herald

This is the fragrant tree sweetening up your yard in June

A: Your tree is a linden. The small, pale yellow flowers have a sweet fragrance, easily detected while walking nearby. Lindens flower for several weeks in June, and bees love visiting these trees, which are an important source of honey. As the flowers fade and fall, they are eventually replaced...
GardeningHGTV

Why Are My Tomato Leaves Turning Yellow?

Tomatoes are one of the most beloved crops for home gardeners, including beginners, yet also one of the most troublesome. They can play host to a number of pests and diseases, and their nutrition requirements are sizable, which is why they’re considered “heavy feeders.” Yellowing leaves on tomato plants can be a sign of many different problems, from nitrogen deficiency to underwatering to herbicide damage, but don’t panic — yellow leaves are extremely common with lots of potential solutions.
GardeningPosted by
BobVila

10 In-Season Gardening Chores You Should Be Doing Every Week

Whether you grow flowers, fruit, herbs, or veggies, gardening is an interactive project. Leave a garden alone too long and it will quickly be overtaken by weeds or eaten up by pests. Once it’s been neglected, it takes a lot of work to get back on track. You’ll enjoy gardening much more if you stick with it.
Gardeningalmanac.com

Homemade Fertilizer Tea from Plants, Weeds, and Grass

Yes, garden plants appreciate a spot of tea now and then, too—just like I do—as a pick-me-up. No expensive Earl Grey or Darjeeling for them, though. Instead, I make a free fertilizer tea from plants, weeds, and grasses that I find on my property. What Is Fertilizer Tea?. Compost tea...
GardeningGunnison Times

Eat your weeds

Summer has officially arrived, and that means slowing down, leisurely visits to the farmers market and serving simple meals and refreshing drinks with great ingredients. For locally sourced, seasonal cooking, one can’t beat the cheery dandelion. That same pesky weed we’ve been cursing in the lawn is a star ingredient and superfood. Botanists consider dandelions to be herbs and cultures around the…

Comments / 0

Community Policy