Obituary: Margaret “Peggy” M. Staples

SOUTH PARIS – Margaret “Peggy” M. Staples, 83, passed away on Monday June 14, 2021, at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris with her loving family by her side. She was born Dec. 19, 1937, in Boston, a daughter of the late Francis and Hilda (Komulainen) Healy. She graduated from Paris High School in 1956 as Salutatorian of her class. She married Arnold E. Staples in February of 1958 and together they owned and operated Staples General Store in Welchville for several years, and then owned and operated laundromats for many years. But she was most proud of being a homemaker and raising her children.