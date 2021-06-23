Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Member Info for RMFatGB

Life Style Extra
 13 days ago

ALLOW INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL WITH A LATERAL FLOW TEST RESULT. This alongside TUI now joining other airlines taking possible legal action against the government could explain AS working towards contracts with airlines...all makes sense...THE most accurate lft opening up travel!. Signed.

www.lse.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Member Info#Tui#Lft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
International Travel
Related
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Temple_of_Doom

I’m not keen on people trolling with immature irrelevant statements such as “you started first” when referring to a grudge you seem to have over a nondescript comment I made on a different thread that had nothing to do with you. Learn to argue with greater efficacy is my advice,...
Public Safetyhometownnewsbrevard.com

Phishing for your personal info

As I went through my e-mail this morning (deleting all the spam one e-mail at a time) I couldn't help but notice the number of "phishing" e-mails I was getting. The practice of phishing is when someone out there in cyberspace constructs an e-mail to look like it's coming from a legitimate source (usually a bank Web site) when it's not.
Public HealthLife Style Extra

Almost half of Irish adults now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

(Alliance News) - Almost half of Irish adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has said. New figures released on Saturday show that 48% of adults, 1.8 million people, have now received two doses of the vaccine, while another 68%, 2.56 million, have had their first dose.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Rev Bars Share News (RBG)

Scrapping quarantine for double jabbed being "considered", UK confirms. CORRECT: Revolution Bars expects to beat annual revenue expectations. TRADING UPDATES: PZ Cussons to beat guidance; Rank's casinos reopen. 1 Jul 21 13:34. (Sharecast News) - Bar operator Revolution Bars Group said on Thursday that its locations had traded "extremely well"...
IndustryLife Style Extra

Power Metal Regulatory News (POW)

("Power Metal" or the "Company") Power Metal Resources PLC (LON:POW) the AIM listed metals exploration and development company is pleased to announce it has received notices to exercise warrants over 6,315,789 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Warrant Shares"). The Warrant Shares are being issued pursuant...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Third Poi. $ Share News (TPOU)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. AVI Global Trust PLC - invests in family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset backed opportunities - Along with three other shareholders in Third Point Investors Ltd, collectively owning over 17% of shares and 10% of voting rights, requisitions TPIL board to convene an extraordinary general meeting to consider a new investment policy. "The resolution is aimed at fixing TPIL's persistent and entrenched trading discount to NAV," AVI says. The proposed new investment policy would see Third Point use its existing contractual authority to redeem shares in the Master Fund and use the proceeds to fund redemptions of shares at NAV less costs on a quarterly basis.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Lambda Covid variant?

A NEW coronavirus variant that experts say is "deadlier" than the Delta strain has already ripped through 30 countries. But what is the Lambda variant and where was it first discovered?. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Where has it come from?. Public Health England (PHE)...
Texas StateNewsweek

125 Church Campers in Texas Test Positive for COVID-19

A "student ministry camp" in Texas has resulted in more than 125 campers coming down with COVID-19. Over the weekend, the Clear Creek Community Church of League City sent a message to its members announcing a coronavirus outbreak during the church's four-day youth camping trip in Camp Tejas, a retreat area located in Giddings, Texas. Over 450 people attended the camp, which included kids in grades 6 through 12.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Week

What the Delta variant could mean for the Pfizer vaccine

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 makes its way across the globe, a new report from Israeli website Ynet has some good news about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — and some bad. First, the good news: Data from the Israel Health Ministry find the vaccine holds up well against the variant when it comes to hospitalizations and serious illness, with an efficacy rate of 93 percent according to data from June 6 to July 3, when the Delta variant really began to take hold, Bloomberg reports. That's down from 98.2 percent compared to the variants that came before, but still very good.
ProdigyLife Style Extra

Member Info for Ivyspivey

I know we would all far rather be discussing things happening on the ground but this helter skelter of a journey and the various Meetings has brought a togetherness of many on this board to want to support each other specially when we learn of wider troubles. ATB.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Imperat0r

Sorry guys, I'm sure if I do some digging I can find this out. But can anyone explain for me quickly what it looks like in terms of a decision to mine Hav? Is this likely to be indicated in the PFS, or is the official decision to mine planned in for somewhere else on the timeline of development?
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Bardz

This must be the most fantastic results posted by an aim company in a long time. Huge sales and cash growth with a pipe line that looks set for a year or.two. This is actual cash profit not smoke and mirrors. Fail to understand this at all, they need a main market listing aim is just gambling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy